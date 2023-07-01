A gesture by Indiana Cubero sparked rumors about her possible absence at Nicole Neumann’s wedding

At the same time as the growth Speculations around the relationship of Nicole Neumann and her eldest daughter Indiana CuberoMany people wonder if the young woman will attend the wedding of her mother and Manu Urcera.

After the rumors about the separation of Nicole and Indiana, some sources slipped that the teenager could be absent from the event that will be carried forward in December of this year in San Martín de los Andes.

Rumors of Indiana Cubero’s absence at Nicole Neumann’s wedding

On the air of Intruders, Maite Peñonori, who was revealing all the data on the most anticipated wedding of 2023, spoke about the possible lack of the eldest daughter of Fabián Cubero.

As he explained, Nicole chose a special dress for her, a garment that has not yet been measured: “clothes were not tried on and the truth is that They tell me that it is still denied”.

For her part, Marcela Tauro commented that the party was also in danger: “Watch out for Nicole’s marriage. I say that the subject is complicated and that they try to minimize it. I am not telling you that it is suspended, but it is difficult”.





