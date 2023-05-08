“A ghost walks the world, the ghost of AI”

Either it is regulated from the States and their human intelligence, today, or the AI ​​will generate its own colonizations on sapiens.

It is not science fiction that every day is more autonomous and auto reproduces knowledge.

In other words, today’s institutions, many loaded with valid discredit, full of formal disabilities and with members of proven inefficiency, must take into their hands the legislation, regulation and control NOW of AI.

But hey, it is what it is and what it is about is that it be done.

The analog world, badly ideologized and loaded with old ideas, is the one who must put in order the needs of societies in the face of the anarchic advance and full of ethical disorder of AI and its commercial propagators.

Complicated but essential work.

The analog human, the politicians who occupy spaces of power, many with little ethical will and more than many with little verification of their intellectual abilities, are the ones who must systematize and orderly process the more complex issue than from the digital universe. , quantum, algorithmic, cyberg and something else, it comes to us “redepently”.

Our obligation as thinking beings (with the brain, not with algorithms) is to make AI serve us for purposes of moral nobility and human development. In response to terminal illnesses and improvement of quality of life in the social sphere. That it help us to think about the reconversion of millions of jobs and their executors (wage earners) so that they have employment continuities with other training that the States and their governments must also guarantee.

Such a task for a world that, with few exceptions, does not do much about it.

And in our country, the majority of the political, cultural and social leadership is not even aware of what is coming.

I insist, it is not a George Lucas movie or books by Kim Stanley Robinson or Isaac Asimov, who make science fiction an art.

The AI, a more real human creation than the Golem, possesses with more authority, the mythical faculties of that biblical colossus, which from mud or stone manifested itself as the absolute when in truth it was a simulation, an imitation of man but which tried to embody the human, precisely because of the conditions we have as imperfect and unfinished beings.

The AI ​​knows that. And move on. For legitimate technological reasons. For necessary advances in science. But also for commercial interests. Due to shady issues of mastery of countries or sectors that dominate better and more that technological/digital/scientific variable.

So, we must stop believing that the most important combats go through very short-term trifles and, even from institutions vilified by a citizenry that does not believe anything in them, even with protagonists who have little idea of ​​what to do, we must take the bull by the horns and legislate, regulate and control the growth process of Artificial Intelligence.

It is that simple.

It will be that difficult.

National Deputy mc – PJ Río Negro



