Last Thursday A girl was left without vital signs after receiving an electric shock in the zone take north from Neuquen. She arrived lifeless at Heller hospital but they managed to revive her. In 2020 a neighbor died in the same way.

Belén, the girl’s mother, related the event to Channel 7, “we are living in a horrible moment,” she said. The woman said that her daughter was electrocuted when trying to grab a chick from a chicken coop that the family has in the back of the house and where right power lines cross.

“I’ve never done it but He climbed on the roof of the chicken coop with one of his brothers.” the woman counted. “I told him to come down but did not answer And there I saw her with her eyes closed,” she said.

Belén said that her daughter he was without vital signs and together with her husband they took her directly to the Heller hospital, where they revived her. Then it was transferred to the Castro Rendón hospitalwhere he was in a coma for two days and then woke up. “There she told me that she had wanted to grab a chick,” the mother said.

The family has lived in the neighborhood for about nine years. «There were always these kinds of connections, they started working but they never finished the work,” said Belén.

In addition, another neighbor mentioned to the media that a man died in 2020 also from an electric shock.



