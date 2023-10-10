A Glimpse into BOYY’s Timeless Charm: The Reinterpretation of Etruscan Blue and New Season’s Bag Collection

BOYY, the luxury fashion brand known for its iconic Buckle bag, is bringing back a classic color for its latest collection. The brand’s founders discovered the deep Etruscan blue from archival data and decided to make it the main color of the season, showcasing its timeless charm. This nostalgic hue first debuted on the Buckle bag in 2015 and has now returned to captivate fashion enthusiasts once again.

One of the standout pieces in the new collection is the Romeo series, which perfectly blends elegance with timeless charm. After a short hiatus, the Romeo bag is back with new designs that feature two high-quality leather materials, Epsom and Byron. It is also offered in two iconic colors of the season. The bag is adorned with hard metal handles and soft leather shoulder straps, allowing for versatile styling possibilities.

Another notable addition to the BOYY lineup is the crocodile pattern Italian calfskin collection, available on various bag models such as the Bobby 18 and Karl 19. This luxurious material was meticulously developed by BOYY in collaboration with exclusive suppliers to meet the brand’s aesthetic style and quality standards. The bags come in classic colors like black and grape purple, exuding an elegant style that is sure to turn heads.

For those who crave a touch of luxury, the Bobby Surreal series in luxurious Montagnes goatskin is the perfect choice. The warm and vivid lychee red tone adds a brilliant glow, complementing the leather’s rich layered texture and creating a charming and luxurious appeal.

BOYY’s Monster series offers a unique blend of materials, showcasing the brand’s commitment to excellent craftsmanship and creative designs. Inspired by strange creatures, the bags feature soft calfskin bodies adorned with leather eyes, teeth, and fluffy shearling hair. These one-of-a-kind bags are available in different sizes and styles, catering to customers who value unique expression and personal style.

Adding a playful touch to the collection is the Bad Tourist series, featuring rainbow-colored round holes on pure white leather. The vibrant colors immediately catch the eye and make a bold statement.

In line with its dedication to ecological and environmental protection, BOYY continues to introduce new products made of Econyl® regenerated nylon material every season. A standout piece this season is the DISC 30 handbag, known for its unique design and playful appearance. The bag’s popularity among fashion insiders is evident, and the new cherry blossom pink color scheme adds a delicate touch, reflecting the concept of protecting the fragile ecology.

The YY SAC and YY SAC Jumbo handbags, beloved since their debut last season, are now available in cherry red, injecting a fresh vibrancy into the collection.

Completing the BOYY spring and summer series is a bold and innovative shoe collection. The brand introduces new materials such as terry fabric, presented in contrasting flame red and navy blue. Classic styles like the Puffy slingback high heels and YY flat casual slippers are given a unique twist with the use of Frazzle pick fabric and bright magenta. The Scrunchy Takeaway mules collection also offers a sophisticated black patent leather style, perfect for stylish summer parties.

BOYY’s latest collection presents a range of exquisite designs, luxurious materials, and innovative twists on classic styles. With its commitment to timeless charm and unique creativity, the brand continues to captivate fashion lovers around the world.

