A Grand Music Festival “Money Power Roams”- DoNews

Author/Zhai Ziyao

Editor / Li Kexin

“The volume of performances this year is 3-5 times that of last year. It is expected to return to the situation in 2019 after April and May. In addition to offline performances, artists are also exploring various monetization methods such as NFT”, the founder of Xinghan Media Wu Xingwen told us.

The offline performances in 2023 will usher in an explosion in the recovery, and the performance market will become more intense. The online concert on the video platform last year has also continued into this year, winning a group of online users and giving more possibilities for online performances.

Frank, the marketing director of the audio control app, observed that there are currently many online music platforms in China. There are also quite a few platforms that focus on original music. In fact, these platforms have also injected many excellent works and singers into domestic music. Moreover, these platforms are also actively cooperating with offline music festivals.

01. Explosive recovery, soaring ticket prices

The number of people watching the performance was 21.8522 million, and the box office revenue of the performance was 4.98 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 110.99%.

According to data from the China Performance Industry Association, in the first quarter of this year, there were 68,900 commercial performances (excluding performances in entertainment venues) across the country, an increase of 95.42% over the same period last year. , Concerts and music festivals sold more than 1.1 million tickets in the first quarter, which is the highest-grossing performance type.

Jay Chou’s 2023 Carnival World Tour Concert was pre-sold in multiple cities, and tickets were sold out in seconds, and the topic of #周杰伦报票# also appeared on Weibo’s hot searches. Tickets for Zhang Xinzhe’s “Future 2.0 World Tour Concert” were all sold out within a few minutes of going on sale. When you click on any ticketing platform to check, it will show “sold out” or “pending replenishment” marked in red.

Hua Chenyu’s “Mars Concert” announced a major addition, Li Ronghao and Zhang Jie’s successive official announcements set off an upsurge of discussion among music fans, and the music festival and Livehouse also entered the intensive ticketing period. According to data from the ticketing platform, there are currently more than 1,000 offline music performances on sale.

Not only in the first quarter, the data has already risen during the Spring Festival this year. According to data from the China Performance Industry Association, there will be more than 9,400 commercial performances nationwide during the Spring Festival holiday in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 40.92% from 2022 and a year-on-year increase of 22.5% from 2019, with more than 3 million people watching performances.

The offline performances, which had been silent for a long time, finally resumed, people’s long-suppressed expectations were finally satisfied, and ticket prices soared all the way. Although many performance companies withdrew from the industry in the past three years, competition is still fierce after the market recovers.

Wu Xingwen has already anticipated the recovery situation this year, and has been traveling intensively recently to discuss performance cooperation with the organizers of various music festivals. The phenomenon that the company’s artist schedules hit the schedule and cannot be arranged often happens. Helping artists coordinate performance time, performances and cooperation with organizers is his main work in the near future.

“The current market competition is very fierce, and the threshold for being a performing arts company is not high. Customers also need everyone to compete and be screened by customers through price comparison and service.”

The accumulation of cooperation resources for many years, price advantages and artist advantages are all the core competitiveness of performing arts companies.

Even with years of accumulation of resources and full preparations, there will still be situations where the company’s artist schedule is scheduled for the second half of the year, and most of the artist’s schedules need to be booked two months in advance to be scheduled.

Li Xinyu, an analyst in the performance industry, said that with the superposition of postponed performance projects and new projects in previous years, the competition in the performance industry this year will be very fierce. As more high-quality works are introduced to the market, the audience’s desire to watch performances will increase, which will drive more dormant performance projects to catch up with the rhythm of recovery, and the vitality of the performance market will also radiate to related industries such as transportation and stage art.

However, Frank also analyzed, “As the difficulty of watching performances decreases, the cooling should also occur. But it will last for a period of time and gradually return to a normal state.”

02. Music “tourism” season and online possibilities

The annual music festival season is a grand travel music season in the eyes of fans.

No matter where the music festival is held, there will be fans who come from far and wide to attend. At the same time, all kinds of sales at the music festival emerge in an endless stream, which also drives the consumption of cultural and tourism industries such as surrounding tourism and homestays.

Music festivals and offline performances can not only directly promote cultural consumption and stimulate tourism, young tourists also need to pay round-trip transportation expenses, board and lodging expenses during the trip, and other optional consumption in addition to watching performances, thus driving homestays, Consumption in cultural and tourism industries such as catering.

Different from concerts, music festivals have a more significant effect of stimulating consumption. “We are now holding a concert with 40,000 people. The rights and interests of the concert are basically generated on the same day, and the audience is mainly local people. However, the mode of the music festival is different. It usually lasts for two or three days, so there are basically 40,000 to 60,000 people have participated in one music festival.” Tang Yueming, head of the National Music Industry Base and founder and CEO of Infinity Star Music Group, once said in an interview.

Shen Lihui, CEO of Modern Sky, said in an interview with the media that about 35,000 people will come to the Hainan Lingshui Strawberry Music Festival in November 2020, 87.6% of whom will fly from all over the country. It will cost thousands of dollars, not to mention shopping in duty-free shops, and holding a music festival to stimulate consumption of 300 million yuan.

The resumption of offline music festivals has driven the development of the surrounding economy and the music industry, and online music performances have also made up for the lack of offline crowds and unavailable tickets. At the same time, it also provides convenient conditions for the sale of music peripherals. Original music platforms are also making efforts online, opening a model of integrated development of online and offline.

Last year, online concerts initiated by Douyin and WeChat also aroused fans’ online carnival. There are also a large number of excellent original musicians in domestic platforms that focus on original music, such as Audio Control, 5Sing, and Singing Duck. They are active on music platforms and offline music festivals, promoting their original music in various ways.

Online music platforms have seen the dividends of online performances. After the resumption of offline performances, they have also opened a mode of online and offline integration, providing more opportunities for the development of the music industry.

This year’s Coachella Music Festival, YouTube will broadcast six full-stage live broadcasts for the first time, twice as many as last year. In addition, it continues the live shopping function launched last year. Viewers can click on the link on their mobile phones or scan the QR code on the TV to buy peripherals from the artists who are performing live. This year, fans can pick up merch from Bad Bunny, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Ethel Cain, Fisher, Porter Robinson, YUNGBLUD and more.

At 21:00 on January 7, CoCo Lee’s “Millennium Realm” full virtual VR concert was launched on PICO Video. This is the first star 6DoF full virtual VR concert in China. Coco Lee said, “What can’t be done in traditional concerts is possible in the virtual world. I can fly in the sky and sing on the moon. The virtual world brings a person’s fantasy into reality, and brings joy to me and the fans.” It has created a new way of interaction, allowing fans to become part of the virtual world with me.”

Frank believes, “The emergence of VR equipment does allow users to experience the atmosphere created by the equipment in a deeper way. At present, it is widely used in games. It is also inevitable to connect online performances to VR. The current VR experience has not yet reached the so-called offline experience. The effect of atmosphere. Therefore, after the development of network technology to a certain extent, VR can broadcast all the dynamics of the surrounding audience to all online VR devices in real time, so the so-called offline atmosphere effect may reach 80% to 90% of the simulated True. At that time, the advantages of offline performances may be correspondingly weakened. The so-called ‘competition’ will really appear.”

At present, online music platforms such as 5Sing, an online music platform focusing on original music in China, and audio control APP provide more opportunities for original musicians to showcase. The audio control APP focuses on lyricists, composers, singers, and arrangers to create and write songs online. After the characters are quickly connected and produce original works, they can directly participate in official online concerts in the future. Original musicians’ works There will be opportunities to achieve wider dissemination and realization.

As Frank said, “Online music platforms also have a greater advantage, which can allow more powerful but undiscovered grassroots to stand out, and eventually become well-known stars. For example, Mao Buyi and Huang Xiyuan are from the beginning. online and offline.”