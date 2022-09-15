Listen to the audio version of the article

A dense forest of lush tall green plants dominates, in the background, the stage of the open-air Gran Teatro of Torre del Lago, the main space of the Puccini Festival. But it is not a purely decorative setting, because that vegetation closely participates in the tragedy of Cio-Cio-San, gradually becoming bare, arid, deadly; and when the little geisha makes the extreme gesture, a skeletonized tree stands out on the scene.

The Madama Butterfly that inaugurates this year’s Puccini Festival (but already given here in 2020) brings with it the relevance of an ecological message that traces correspondences with the meanings of the work, according to the thought that coherently guides the signed show , also for sets and costumes, by Manu Lalli.

“Nature, like Butterfly, can die”

«Nature, just like Butterfly, is complex, passionate, wonderful and fragile. The civilized man, Pinkerton, thinks he can do what he wants with it. And nature, like Butterfly, can die if we don’t take care of it, ”said the director.

The show and the performers

Beyond the parallels to an environmentalist theme, the staging is pleasant, and it also works because it reveals the tragic cruelty of a world where oppression and prevarication tear apart innocence and naivety, with consequences that do not exclude any character: traditional clothes are first red , the color of the sun and passion, then white, the color of mourning in Japanese culture; and in the end also Kate, Pinkerton’s American wife, dresses in white to make her feel close to Butterfly, while Pinkerton witnesses, on the one hand, the suicide of his child bride, with the terrified awareness of the culprit.

In the cast we find Francesca Tiburzi, a well-identified Butterfly: with growing confidence she passes from the delicate accents of the shy girl to the passionate enthusiasm of the woman who, with heroic pride, faces her tragedy. Pinkerton is the usual smargiasso guappo, here with a handsome physique (and it is no coincidence that he sings the duet with Butterfly shirtless) and the bold, well-rounded and full voice of Vincenzo Costanzo, who of the character, interpreted several times, tries to capture now even the final remorse. Then there are the Suzuki with the sincere expressiveness of Laura Verrecchia, the human Sharpless, in song and gesture, by Alessandro Luongo; all the others are quite adequate in the roles. Alberto Veronesi leads the Orchestra and Chorus of the Puccini Festival in a reading of calm discursiveness, which flows without particular attention to the very modern timbral alchemies that quiver in the score.