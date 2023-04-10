Athens it is not delivered. As long as there is hope, the General Bustos neighborhood team will continue to fight. It does not loosen the muscle. He can play well or badly, but he keeps going, in the fight, even though it’s complicated. At home, El Verde lost to Comunicaciones de Mercedes by 90 to 81 and was condemned to play the bloody series for permanence.

Despite the rise shown in recent games, the team led by Álvaro Castiñeira will now seek to at least have the chance of having the advantage of defining home in the key that will define the relegation. It remains to receive Platense, on Thursday, and close the regular phase in the Cordovan classic against Instituto at the Sandrín.

Athens took a step back in the game compared to previous presentations and suffered the second defeat in a row, at the worst moment. The Green continues last with 5 wins and 31 losses, and depends more than ever on other people’s results. After the celebration of San Lorenzo on Saturday (against Gimnasia de Comodoro Rivadavia), is two wins behind (7-29). Ciclón has two games left to complete the regular phase, one of them against Unión de Santa Fe, the third in the fight for permanence (7-27).

the party of athens

It was difficult for him to defend Athena in the first chapter. He looked like the old Athens, that team that he had a hard time defending for most of the season. Comunicaciones had many facilities to shoot and score, led by point guard from Córdoba Luciano Guerra (15 points in the set with 4/4 in triples). The Green also looked like that team that did not take care of the ball (5 losses), and the visit escaped 24-17 in 7 minutes.

But this Athens doesn’t get frustrated, he keeps fighting and playing. He stands up to adversity. And he took advantage of the fact that “Comu” wasted a couple of incredible counters (he missed next to the rim), and with the good entry of Deoin McClenton on both sides, he closed the opening quarter leading 26-24.

The youthful Matías Stanic renews the energy of Athens. With him on the pitch, along with McClenton’s delivery, the cast from the General Bustos neighborhood stretched to 34-28 in 3 minutes of the second segment. But Castiñeira’s team missed their goal men, Omar Cantón and mainly Federico Mariani. They were not accurate in the first half, and the Green held on with other players like McClenton and Alejandro Konsztadt.

Likewise, the visit scored him many points, and he went down 51-45 at halftime.

Athens had spent several games without suffering so much in attack. He looked handcuffed, without dynamics, pasty on offense, and not because he had a great defensive team in front of him. Comunicaciones, who does not play for nothing, kept the lead, but without having as many facilities to score as in the first half. El Verde defended better but found no offensive rhythm, only casual appearances like Octavio Sarmiento to help McClenton. Mariani, the scorer in recent games, seemed to be in a hurry at the worst moments.

And the Mercedes team, with little, continued to lead 68-62.

“Comu” opened the last chapter with a 7-2 run and stretched the difference to 75-64 in 2 minutes. Athens tried the reaction, but lacked game and was left with a heavy defeat.

The match sheet

The remaining games for Athens

13/4 vs. Platense (L)

18/4 vs Instituto (V)