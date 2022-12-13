[The Epoch Times, December 13, 2022]Recently, a Hebei woman was asked to show her real estate certificate when applying for a cashier job, which aroused heated discussions among mainland netizens.

On December 13, the party involved, Ms. Chen from Cangzhou, Hebei, told “Sohu Clairvoyance” that she went to a company to apply for a cashier position. During the communication, the other party asked her or her immediate family members whether they had real estate certificates, and told her that this was a condition for entering the headquarters. If not, there is no need to talk further.

After the incident aroused public attention, the staff of the company involved responded on the 13th that the company will, according to the particularity of the position, some financial-related positions need to show the real estate certificate, which is only used to view the certificate and will not be charged.

In this regard, netizens have heated discussions:

“Most of the applicants for the cashier post are fresh graduates, and there are very few houses!” “The company name is reported, and it is the first time I heard that a real estate certificate is required for financial-related work.” “Almost private companies need to prevent cashiers, it can be seen You don’t meet many companies.”

“I interviewed an accountant in a company. When I was hired, my family members had to sign a guarantee agreement. The proof materials required real estate certificates and ID cards of family members. The terms in the agreement were also vague, so I didn’t sign them. The company was worried about the safety of their company’s funds, and I was also worried about myself. property security and privacy.”

“If you have a house, you are not afraid of taking money and running away. Over the years, there have been unspoken rules for the use of cashiers. The bosses have learned a lesson in blood!” “The company is afraid that the cashier will take the money and run away, so you need to know the location of your home. If you think it is acceptable, do it.” If you can’t accept it, don’t go. We’ve been in finance all our lives, and we’ve seen too many news about cashiers embezzling public funds, so we think this requirement is normal.”

