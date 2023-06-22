A historic leader of the Neuquén camp passed away

The Rural Society of Neuquén regretted to announce the death of Juan Carlos Sorzana occurred yesterday morning in the City of Buenos Aires.

He was president of Rural de Neuquén for 4 years, “putting all his determination and good sense into the efforts of those difficult years and his accompaniment to the entity for a large part of his life, becoming a leader and benchmark of the agricultural sector of the province”, indicated the institution that chaired by Cecilia de Larminat

«Very loved by all of us who knew him, he will be remembered as the great person he always was: a family man, smiling, warm, sensible, with firm convictions and open hands for those who passed by to greet him at his beloved Ojo de Agua, close to Zapala,” he said.

The SRN accompanied her partner Alicia Trannack, her children Ricardo, Guadalupe, Bautista, Andrés and Cecilia, her 14 grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

His relatives will meet to see him off at the Jardín de Paz, Buenos Aires, this Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

The entity of the Neuquén field made a profile of Sorzana on the occasion of celebrating the 90th anniversary of its creation in 1933 in January of this year.

In a video that was made for this reason, Sorzana said that he arrived in Neuquén when he was 23 years old from the province of Buenos Aires and that in the year 90 he came to live in Zapala and in January he entered the rural board of directors.

In the testimony, he explained that he worked for 15 years in La Rural and joined the Provincial Animal Health Commission, Coprosa, to fight foot-and-mouth disease and recalled that there was an outbreak in Bariloche.

«In 1993 we had the Bariloche outbreak, which brought us a lot of work, more than inconvenience. That year the exhibition was suspended, the fault of Bariloche, because the whole sanitary issue was very complicated, they were killing a lot of cattle, sheep, and there were sanitary rifles“, he described.

Sorzana assured that at that time it occurred to him to work in La Rural and together with other ranchers he managed “the famous cattle incentive that allowed us to survive nine years. with help from the province of Neuquén. The truth is that it was a few years that helped us a lot. It was years of very poor performance of the livestock.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

