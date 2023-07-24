A Historical Error in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer Changes the Perception of the Film

Title: Historical Error in Christopher Nolan’s Film “Oppenheimer” Sparks Controversy

Subtitle: Inaccurate details in flag design and language usage stir up discussion among viewers

A historical error has been uncovered in Christopher Nolan’s latest film “Oppenheimer,” leaving many viewers with a changed perception of the acclaimed movie. Despite its critical and box office success, an attentive viewer has pointed out a small but significant mistake that has generated widespread discussion and controversy on social media.

The error first came to light when user Andy Craig took to Twitter to share a frame from the film that showcased an Oppenheimer scene. In this scene, several individuals in the audience are seen waving American flags adorned with 50 stars. This detail caught the attention of viewers who noted that the American flag only had 48 stars at the time depicted in the film, which was the end of World War II in 1945.

In a humorous take, some viewers attempted to justify the error by suggesting that it was meant to reflect Oppenheimer’s memory or a creative decision to aid audience comprehension. However, the majority expressed disappointment, with comments like “It totally ruined the movie for me” and “They had to or modern audiences wouldn’t be able to tell which country it was from.”

The American flag with 50 stars was officially adopted in 1960 after Alaska became the first territory to achieve statehood and Hawaii followed suit a year later. Therefore, the inclusion of the 50-star flag in a 1945 scene is historically inaccurate.

Furthermore, another user on Twitter, @jobber10809254, pointed out another potential mistake in the film. In a scene where Cillian Murphy, portraying a young Oppenheimer, gives a lecture in the Netherlands, the language spoken is actually German, not Dutch as it should have been according to the character’s background. This observation further ignited the ongoing conversations about the film’s accuracy.

Interestingly, Robert Downey Jr. had recently claimed that Cillian Murphy had committed to learning 30,000 words in Dutch for this specific scene, adding more intrigue to the language discrepancy.

Additionally, another scene has drawn criticism for its portrayal of Oppenheimer engaging in a sexual encounter while reciting a Sanskrit verse from a sacred Hindu text. This depiction has sparked outrage within the Hindu community, with calls for the scene’s removal.

Despite these controversies and errors, “Oppenheimer” remains a critical and box office success, positioning Christopher Nolan for the best feature film debut of his career. The film’s portrayal of Cillian Murphy as the controversial physicist continues to receive praise, solidifying its position as a frontrunner for the upcoming awards season.

As discussions around the inaccuracies continue, it remains to be seen whether these mistakes will impact the film’s overall perception among viewers. Nevertheless, they serve as a reminder that even the most meticulously crafted movies can still have unintentional historical errors.

