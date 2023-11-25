Home » A house caught fire and the owner was rescued
A house caught fire and the owner was rescued

A house caught fire and the owner was rescued

A 65-year-old woman was injured this Saturday morning when her house caught fire in the town of Malvinas Argentinas and had to be rescued by the Police and a neighbor, according to official sources.

The incident happened around 3:35 in a house located on San Luis Street. The troops rescued her owner, who suffered burns on her legs and arms, so she was transferred to the Italian Hospital.

Volunteer Firefighters put out the flames.

