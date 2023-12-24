A house worth 2.4 million dollars: according to The New York Times, the family from ‘Home Alone’ was filthy rich

The New York Times put it to the test: how rich exactly was the family from ‘Home Alone’? — © Home Alone

It’s almost Christmas, and then things can be a little lighter for The New York Times. The American newspaper looked at the classic ‘Home Alone’ with economists and concluded that the McCallister family must have been ‘filthy rich’.

Among the loyal fans of Home Alone – and there are many of them, there is a good chance that you are one of them – it has been a point of discussion for years: how hot or cold is the McCallister family, who forget their son Kevin at home during a Christmas trip, right now? Mother and father have five children, a large house in the suburbs of Chicago and can afford trips to Paris and Florida.

Journalists from the newspaper posed the question to economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. The house that serves as the McCallisters is located in Winnetka, one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the United States. In 1990, the year the film was released, only 1 percent of American families could afford such a home. After all, you would need an average income of $305,000 for this. In 2023, such a house would cost approximately $2.4 million.

The big question is how exactly does the family earn their living? Neither mother nor father talk about their jobs in the films. After all, that was a side issue for the screenwriter. He situated the family in the upper half of the middle class, but certainly not among the super-rich. We get more explanation in the book versions: Kevin’s mother turns out to be a successful fashion designer – hence all the mannequins in the house – and his father is an unnamed businessman. “Because that seemed like a safe bet,” said the author.

Apartment in Paris

Another explanation that The New York Times also puts forward, after asking viewers, is that the family did not pay for their trip to Paris themselves. After all, there is regular talk about ‘Uncle Rob’, with whom the family wants to spend Christmas. And if you can give seven people – plus some uncles and aunts – a place in your apartment with a view of the Eiffel Tower, you will be in good hands.

Eve Cauley, who worked on the sets, tells the newspaper that she had to ensure that the house had to look stately and timeless. “Chris Columbus, the director, wants his films to look just a little bit better than reality. His main goal is just to entertain people.” That’s why she doesn’t like the whole debate. “With respect, but anyone who focuses blindly on incomes and house costs would be better off just enjoying the film.” (dewo)

