A Jinghu is willing to keep the true feelings of Chinese culture all his life-Chinanews.com

Chinanews.com, Tianjin, May 24th, title: A Jinghu is willing to keep the true feelings of Chinese culture throughout his life

Author: Zhang Shaoxuan Wang Zaiyu

In Tianjin in May, the temperature rises sharply. Interviewed with Li He in the practice room as agreed, and he was giving demonstration instructions to a visiting student from other places. He said that he is still preparing for the upcoming Jinghu Jin community science popularization activity, and it is his lifelong wish to let more people understand and fall in love with traditional Chinese culture.

A Jinghu, the sound of the piano filled the room, and the room was full of sweaty people. In front of you is the huqin exuding ancient charm, which makes people want to stop. In the ear, there is the lingering sound played by a Jinghu qin master who is in awe of his profession.

Li Hezun, national first-class piano player of Tianjin Peking Opera Company. Born in Tianjin in 1978 in a “cultural family”. His mother is a local cultural propaganda officer. He said that in the dimension of his memory, the sounds he first came into contact with were full of imprints of Chinese classical Peking opera works.

Lee Ha-sun participated in the performance.Photo provided by the interviewee

Obscure to achieve the love of a lifetime

“When I was still babbling, my mother often hummed in my ears. All the warmth in my childhood memory is the a cappella I heard in my mother’s arms. Her understanding of the art of Peking Opera is affectionate and passionate. My mother I have been told since I was a child that Peking Opera is not only an art form of Chinese civilization, but also an authentic sentiment. Every performance is a process of experience, and it is to sing a piece of oriental aesthetic art to the world.”

In Li Hezun’s view, the art of Peking Opera has the beauty of oriental civilization, and it also gives the Chinese people a spiritual guide in their expression. In Li Hezun’s practice room, he used his proficient drills to let the students experience the gentle and melodious performance of opera tunes in his works. Complemented by the piano, it drives the students’ mellow singing.

“The expression of Peking Opera is the most pious. Since God has given me a good talent, and the careful cultivation of my parents and teachers has created a growth environment for me as a luthier. My mission in life is to spread Chinese civilization to infect people. “Li Hezun is like a recorder, using the huqin in his hand to describe his professional opinions in vain. It is not flashy, but very real.

“As a luthier, I will quietly think about the works in my life, examine myself quietly, and taste the world. The enlightenment of these aesthetic habits comes from learning the violin under the guidance of my mother when I was a child. The violin most requires pitch, which is also for I have laid the foundation for my future journey to Jinghu.”

Li Hezun inherited Peking Opera master Cheng Yanqiu, played the piano at the age of 4, and was admitted to Tianjin Art School at the age of 9. He studied under Dong Sheng, Zheng Bolin, Yu Xuesen, Tang Zaixin and other art masters. At the beginning of his graduation, he chose to perform on stage among the choices of staying in school to teach and performing on stage. This was the first important choice in his life experience, and it also laid the foundation for his achievement as a national first-class performer.

Li Hezun performed Jinghu performance at the performance site.Photo provided by the interviewee

Inheriting the culture is based on the success of the perseverant

During Li Hezun’s career as a luthier, he traveled all over China and around the world, assisting programs and troupes to win national awards. Gold Award in the 5th National TV Competition for Young Peking Opera Actors by CCTV, “Protagonist Award” in the 7th Shanghai Magnolia Theater Performance Art Award, First Prize in National Outstanding Young Actors Excerpts, 26th Chinese Drama Plum Blossom Award, 6th Chinese Peking Opera Li Hazun won the first prize in the Art Festival and the Best Performance Award in the Wenhua Awards.

“My profession is to interpret life, and my value is to convey. In my performance, I convey the depth and implicitness of oriental feelings, and I hope to convey to people the pursuit of spiritual ideals. I define myself as a traditional cultural inheritors.”

Li Hezun’s understanding of artistic value is calm. He cooperated with national first-class actor Cheng Pai Qingyi Lu Yang and won the Plum Blossom Award many times. As a luthier, he said that after the spotlight, there is still a special scene.

“After being on stage for many years, I decided to serve as an educator to spread my understanding of traditional culture. I have done many public lectures and lectures. First, I am eager to find students who love this art and inherit my knowledge of Peking Opera art. This allows them to move towards a broader stage of oriental aesthetics. Second, I hope that opera is not an art that is divorced from social cognition. Over the years, I have been thinking about how opera performances can approach the public’s aesthetics without giving up the original truth. I will keep going this way.”

Li Hezun took a group photo with the residents at the scene of Jinghujin community activities.Photo provided by the interviewee

Since 2017, Li Hezun has spontaneously organized Jinghu into the campus, Jinghu into the community and other activities. From 3-year-old children to 80-year-olds, from kindergartens, elementary schools, universities to communities, everyone will be infected by Jinghu’s emotional expressions in every event. So far, Li Hezun has given more than 70 public welfare speeches, and this number is still rising.

There is no pay, and one stop lasts for 2 to 3 hours. Not only talk, but also let everyone experience Jinghu, so that the artistic treasures left by the ancestors can be heard, seen and touched. Li Hezun shared in a campus auditorium with hundreds of people, and he also spread the spirit of national quintessence in a small bungalow. He said that he wanted to make Peking Opera and Jinghu art more popular, let more people fall in love with it, and let more people love it. People walked into the theater to appreciate the quintessence of China.

“In the minds of fanciers, Peking Opera is a cultural and spiritual affiliation of oriental civilization. Looking at the world, the Chinese have the most genuine demand for Peking Opera. Therefore, the recognition of a luthier like me is given to me by this art. I It is even more necessary to spread it. As a Chinese, when I perform for the audience, I incorporate my understanding of Chinese cultural feelings, and we want the world to understand the wisdom and affection of the Chinese people more clearly.”

When the interview ended, Li Hazun also began to pack up his “guy things” and prepare for the next community trip. He said that what he has to do is to persevere, persevere, and never get tired of it. “I like this sentence: Perseverance. It is the sage who does nothing and teaches without words; all things are created without beginning, born without existence, done without relying on, and accomplished without dwelling. Husband only stays , so I won’t go.” Li Hezun said. (over)