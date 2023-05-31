A jockey who had an accident in a race at the Córdoba Hipódromo is seriously ill

Romulo Daniel Padillaa jockey from Río Cuarto, suffered severe injuries after fall off his mare during one of the turf races that took place at the Córdoba Hipódromo on May 25, one of the classic events of the activity at the Jockey Club in commemoration of the national date.

The accident occurred during the third competition last Thursday. As indicated from the Jockey Club to CORDOBA PROFILEthe 26-year-old competitor could not control the mare during the race, he tried to slow her down and they went to the side of the fence.

When colliding with the fence, the mare suffered a serious injury, which is why the veterinarians they had to euthanize him to avoid the suffering of the animal.

Padilla, known by his family and in the tourist environment as “Pichiruco”, was left on one side of the fence but with very serious injuries. He was assisted by medical personnel from the emergency service hired by the event and transferred to the Emergency Hospital.

The young man suffered several broken ribs and a fractured shoulder blade. In addition, his lungs, liver and kidneys were affected, and had a spinal cord injury that prevents you from feeling in your legsaccording to what his uncle Darío Herrero told this medium.

This Wednesday he underwent new imaging studies at a private medical institute in Córdoba and they expect improvements in the next few hours.

solidarity collection

After the serious accident at the Córdoba Hipódromo, his colleagues, family and friends spread a solidarity campaign on social networks in order to raise money to cover the necessary expenses for his recovery.