A journalist's cell phone was stolen and the thief continued to broadcast live

A journalist’s cell phone was stolen and the thief continued to broadcast live

“My phone was stolen!” In this way, live, a journalist from Corrientes told how he was the victim of an act of insecurity while he was broadcasting for LT7 and Canal 13 Max in that province.

Daniel Britez was conversing with his companions on the floor and used his cell phone to show a motorcycle that they had lent him. It was all laughter and charges from his companions until at a certain moment the transmission stopped focusing on the vehicle and everything became confused.

“What happened, did they steal your cell phone?” One of his classmates told him. Indeed, using another device, the same journalist confirmed the crime and that he was the victim of a motorcycle.

