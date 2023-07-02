A judge and his guard killed two 18-year-olds who tried to rob them

Ernesto García Maañon, judge of the Chamber of San Isidro, and his custodian killed two 18-year-olds and seriously injured a 16-year-old after the young people tried to assault them and a fight broke out shooting when they both left a shooting range in the Buenos Aires town of Quilmes.

The event occurred this Saturday around 6:30 p.m. on Cevallos street, between Castelli and Paso, in the town in the south of the Buenos Aires suburbs. Were at least five armed criminals who intercepted the vehicle in which the magistrate was traveling with his security employee.

According to police sources Telam, García was withdrawing from a tournament played in the Quilmes Federal Shot and was heading towards the Buenos Aires-La Plata highway when he was rebuked by a group of armed criminals.

Consequently, the judge of the Court of Appeals and Guarantees of the Judicial Department of San Isidro and his custodian would have pulled out their guns and started a shootout with the suspects.

One of the assailants, identified as Nicolas Martinez, 18 years old, died at the scene of the confrontationwhile another of the same age, Emmanuel Jorge Cartagenawas transferred to the Iriarte Hospital and was admitted, confirming his death during the morning of this Sunday.

In addition, another 16-year-old boy was injured and is hospitalized in serious condition in the same medical center where Cartagena died. For their part, the researchers await the autopsies of the two who died during the shooting to determine how many shots they received and in which parts of the body.

“Both the dead offender and the wounded possess lush criminal record“, affirmed a researcher, who also specified that the judge and his custodian were unharmed and they did not suffer the theft of any of their belongings.

The investigation was left to the Prosecutor Martin Condeof the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 3 of Quilmes, at the same time that the prosecutor Maria Julia Botassoof the juvenile court 2 of the same Judicial Department, for the participation of a minor in the case.

