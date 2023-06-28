A judge asked to disqualify Bolsonaro for eight years in the trial for abuses of power

One of the judges in the case of abuses of power against the former Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaroasked disqualify him from holding public office for eight years. He is the first of the seven judges evaluating the case.

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) judges the far-right leader for attacks against the electronic voting system in Brazil during a meeting with ambassadors in July 2022, three months before he was defeated at the polls by the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, consigned the agency AFP.

In Tuesday’s session, the examining magistrate, Benedito Gonçalveswas the only one to demonstrate and voted to politically disqualify Bolsonaro for 8 yearswhom he linked with a “violent speech and lies” that put “in check the credibility of the electoral justice”.

The court where Bolsonaro is tried. PHOTO: AFP

Goncalves said that the meeting with the diplomats “served to incite a state of collective paranoiathrough “a set of false or distorted information” about the electoral system in Brazil.

And he considered that the former president made use of “public office and the command of the Armed Forces to stimulate institutional tensions,” even after his electoral defeat.

Following the opinion of the prosecution in the first session of the trial last week, Goncalves voted for Bolsonaro to be sentenced for “abuse of political power and misuse of the media“.

After the vote against the far-right, the trial was suspended. It is scheduled to resume in a third plenary session on Thursday, when the other six judges will continue to demonstrate. A postponement of the trial is not ruled out, in the event that one of the magistrates requests more time to examine the case.

“Bolsonaro respectfully awaits the decision“, the former president’s lawyer, Tarcísio Vieira, told reporters before entering the TSE room on Tuesday. “The evidence is fragile for a penalty of that magnitude,” added Vieira.

Bolsonaro: “I am not going to despair”

In his speech before diplomats at the presidential residence of La Alvorada in 2022, Bolsonaro assured without evidence that he was seeking to “correct failures” of the current electronic ballot box system with the “participation of the Armed Forces“. The former president said that the supposed vulnerability of the system could serve to manipulate the electoral result against him.

The 68-year-old far-right leader denies having committed any crime while he seems little confident in an acquittal. “The trend, what everyone says, is that I’m going to be ineligible,” he declared. Bolsonaro in an interview published this Tuesday by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo. But “I will not despair“, “I will continue to do my part,” he added.

The former president’s lawyer anticipated that in the event of a conviction, the defense will appeal the sentence before the Supreme Court.

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

A political disqualification would leave Bolsonaro out of the next presidential elections.

“In 2026, if I am alive and eligible, if that is the will of the people, I will run for president again“he said last week Bolsonaro.

That of the TSE will be the first of a series of decisions that could fall on the former president, who faces more than a dozen administrative processes in the electoral court.

He is also the subject of five investigations in the Federal Supreme Court, with prison terms, including one for his alleged role as mastermind of the assault on the three powers by his followers on January 8 in Brasilia.

