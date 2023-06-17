A just claim, in the name of social peace

There can be no social peace if there is no justice. This reflection was expressed by Gustavo Álvarez – father of Alexa, the adolescent victim of the Altas Cumbres incident in which ex-legislator Oscar González starred – in an act in Villa Carlos Paz.

The crash occurred on October 29 of last year. Gonzalez was uninjured. The victims were in the other vehicle. Alejandra Bengoa died. Marina, Alejandra’s daughter, and her friend Alexa, 15, were seriously injured. In fact, Alexa became a paraplegic.

González was then the third authority of the Province: he served as provisional president of the Legislature. The suspicion is that he crossed lanes at high speed and caused the disaster. He is charged with aggravated culpable homicide and aggravated culpable injuries, and a month ago he refused a psychological expert opinion.

The road accident exposed a series of irregularities that must also be investigated by the Justice, to determine if they constituted crimes in themselves.

On the one hand, González, residing in Villa Dolores, circulated with a license issued in Las Tapias. Why did he go to get his card in another town? According to the Provincial Registry of Traffic Records, he did not meet the requirements to have a driver’s license, for having committed successive traffic offenses. The problem could be long-standing: his previous cards were delivered by the municipalities of La Calera, San Javier and Yacanto, far from Villa Dolores.

On the other hand, he was driving one of the cars ceded by the Judiciary to different areas of the State. Thus it was learned that González managed four of the nine vehicles ceded to the Legislature. Was he making a discretionary use of public property? Can these vehicles be used for private business or trips? Or should its use be strictly reserved for protocol activities?

In April, the federal prosecutor Maximiliano Hairabedian requested the prosecution of González for “irregular use” of the car with which he collided and justified his competence in that it was due to a federal cause that the car in question was hijacked. But Judge Sergio Pinto understood that it was not up to that jurisdiction to investigate. It will be the provincial Justice, then, the one that must decide if González was an “unfaithful depositary” of the judicialized vehicle.

As is logical, the young survivors and their respective families process everything that happened with great suffering. Meanwhile, the main case branches out and related files are generated, at the same time that González’s defense uses arguments to fulfill the mission that has been entrusted to him, and to which the accused is entitled, without any doubt.

But since the defendant was not, at the time of the tragedy, any citizen, Justice and politics should make a special effort to elucidate the truth in the shortest possible time.

It is in the hands of Justice to provide the families of Marina and Alexa with the peace they require to rebuild their lives.