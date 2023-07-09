a key duel against a direct rival

After the loss against Tigre at home, Instituto will seek recovery against one of its direct rivals for the first objective: avoid relegation.

La Gloria won one of its last eight games in this Professional League (1-0 over Belgrano, at Kempes). Later, they tied three and lost four.

This campaign leaves him in 21st place (date 24 is partially disputed), but the biggest problem is in the average table. As is known, this season there will finally be two relegations (not three, as it was at the beginning of the campaign): they will be the last in the general standings and the last in the average table.

And what is coming for the Alta Córdoba team is a key game: they must visit Arsenal, in Sarandí, a direct rival in the average table, which is the one that is losing the division today. That transcendental duel will take place on Monday, July 17, at the Viaduct, from 6:00 p.m.

