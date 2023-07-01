A key for the internet to continue growing

Congestion control is responsible for the success of the Internet as a technology, growing from a few nodes to a global network of billions of nodes. We could say that congestion control used on the Internet is one of humanity’s most successful technologies. Traditional congestion control has two objectives: (A) maximize the bit-rate (transmission speed), (B) minimize the loss of data packets.

But it totally neglects the following aspects: (C) minimizing the delay (delay) between the sender and the receiver of the data and (D) that there is a fair distribution of the available capacity of the network. The goal of fair distribution of available network capacity is easily understandable. But the objective of minimizing the delay is not so clear: if I maximize the transmission speed, why am I interested in minimizing the delay? The answer is that in many cases the communication is transactional, that is, it consists only of very short query messages, and their corresponding very short response messages, and the total time of these transactions is almost independent of the bit-rate between the ends. , but it depends almost entirely on the delay between them. So, if congestion control generates long delays for all those connections that share a network bottleneck with the first connection, all transactional communications get a lot worse. This includes web browsing, which performs a transaction for each small graphic or script included on the page. For the user who is browsing or using services over the Internet, the quality of their experience depends solely on the total waiting time for each of their actions or requests, and it does not matter if this time is caused by a decrease in speed. of transmission or if it is caused by delays in some part of the internet through which the communication passes. This user generally shares part of the Internet path with other users in the same home or in the same company. And even he shares with himself the many transmissions that are generated from his computer or cell phone, about which he often has no idea. Therefore, a single communication that induces long delays in the bottleneck will generate a decrease in the quality of the experience of the same user and of the other users with whom he shares. However, the four objectives mentioned above do not depend solely on the congestion algorithm, which runs in the computers at both ends of the connection, but can also be affected by the dynamics of the device that hosts the communication bottleneck. To enhance this dynamic, intelligent packet egress queue management (AQM) algorithms can be incorporated into these devices, to induce data packet senders to efficiently use available capacity without flooding bottleneck buffers, and so that its capacity is distributed fairly. So, depending on who is facing the problem of quality of communications and service performance, it is where you can act:* If it is Internet service providers or hosting or cloud service providers, they can act through of the choice of the congestion control algorithm in the servers, or through the application of AQM in the routing devices and also of the datacenter firewall (very rarely contemplated).* While users can act through the selection of the congestion control algorithm in their computers or through the incorporation of AQM in their connection devices (the minifirewall or modem that connects them to the Internet).* In the case of the end user, who is mostly a content consumer, they need a congestion control algorithm for incoming traffic, of which there are very few options being Palermo congestion control, technology developed by the University of Palermo, one option. But to work the problem from your network connection device, the provider does not give you permission to do so. There is, however, the option of adding a second device in series to the connection device that limits the transmission speed to a value slightly lower than the one contracted, but that allows it to become the bottleneck. This allows you to intelligently apply the queue of bottleneck packets. The devices (router or home firewall) that allow this configuration are usually called devices with SQM (smart queue management).

SQM has the disadvantage that the available capacity for incoming traffic is not constant, since Internet providers over-book (oversell their capacity). So the available capacity tends to vary greatly with the hour, and even minute by minute. Variation that home routers and firewalls with SQM cannot follow. Whereas a good congestion control algorithm for incoming traffic constantly adapts to these changes. But, on the other hand, it is not easy for end users to install this option in their operating system. In the case of Internet access service providers, the complication generally comes because the bottleneck is usually in the device that applies the limitation of contracted bandwidth to all users, where it is generally very difficult to combine its functionality with AQM.

The UP has created the Palermo congestion control algorithm, which combines the four objectives: bit-rate maximization, packet loss minimization, delay minimization, and fair distribution of capacity. And it can be applied both to improve outgoing traffic on servers (sender side congestion control) and to improve incoming traffic (receiver side congestion control) on user computers or web proxies. The version for outgoing traffic is available in open source mode for all Linux distributions. There are other very good options as well like BBR congestion control, but it exists only for outgoing traffic control.

The technologies that made the Internet and communications revolution possible continue to evolve as services grow in features and data volume, at the same time as the number of users and smart devices grows, and as users grow in size. its dependency and its quality requirement. We will be able to continue building on the success of congestion control technologies to keep this growth possible.

*Dean of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Palermo.

