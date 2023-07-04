Home » A key step for the 200 plots of land for Viedma teachers
Entertainment

A key step for the 200 plots of land for Viedma teachers

by admin
A key step for the 200 plots of land for Viedma teachers

The teachers union took a key step for the 200 plots of land in the Rio Negro capital with the opening of envelopes for carrying out the works of the ditch cordon and drinking water network and that will be financed through the “Provincial Infrastructure Program for the Housing of Rionegrino Teachers”, established in Law 5363.

The works include the construction of a ditch cordon with an official budget of $53,421,992.80 and an execution period of 180 calendar days.

Meanwhile, for the installation of the water network the budget reaches a total of $34,782,419.79, with a construction term of 120 calendar days.

The opening of offers was carried out at the headquarters of the Viedma de Unter Branch and counted with the participation of the General Secretary, Silvana Inostroza; the Secretary of Social Action, Martín Preciado; the General Secretary of the branch, Elisabet Barrera; the union member in the CPE, Marcelo Nervi, and the member of the CDC, Marcela San Juan.

Four companies were interested in carrying out the infrastructure works and that they submitted the envelopes with the documentation required in the call for bids: LUMIGAS, Romero Lucas Construcciones, Cementos del Valle and Peralta Construcciones.

Finally, it was confirmed that the company Cementos del Valle was awarded the works, after presenting the offer of $62,531,440.90 for the construction of the ditch cordon; and $39,788,898.09 for the installation of the water network, for the 200 lots belonging to Unter in Viedma.

Begining of June, the presentation of the specifications was finalized in the Advisory Council of Teaching Housing of bases and conditions for the call for bids, after it was analyzed and approved by the provincial Ministry of Public Works.

See also  All members of the BTS Bulletproof Youth League teamed up to send "Big Brother" Jin to enlist in the army! Touching the head photo with super love "our brother Love You" - KSD 韩星网(Celebrity)


You may also like

Twitch, music and pseudo-sports

The Heritage of Celia Cruz Protects Intellectual Property...

Puerto Rican wins the high jump and Colombian...

Member of the Seven Flowers Group, Zhou Licen,...

Alberto Fernández’s last Mercosur summit

Merlina Emerges as the Most Watched English-Language Series...

Russian army says it has repulsed Ukrainian attack...

Exploring the Intersection of Fashion and Art: JNBY’s...

“Elvis”, the last of the Baustelle – Il...

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy