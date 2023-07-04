A key step for the 200 plots of land for Viedma teachers

The teachers union took a key step for the 200 plots of land in the Rio Negro capital with the opening of envelopes for carrying out the works of the ditch cordon and drinking water network and that will be financed through the “Provincial Infrastructure Program for the Housing of Rionegrino Teachers”, established in Law 5363.

The works include the construction of a ditch cordon with an official budget of $53,421,992.80 and an execution period of 180 calendar days.

Meanwhile, for the installation of the water network the budget reaches a total of $34,782,419.79, with a construction term of 120 calendar days.

The opening of offers was carried out at the headquarters of the Viedma de Unter Branch and counted with the participation of the General Secretary, Silvana Inostroza; the Secretary of Social Action, Martín Preciado; the General Secretary of the branch, Elisabet Barrera; the union member in the CPE, Marcelo Nervi, and the member of the CDC, Marcela San Juan.

Four companies were interested in carrying out the infrastructure works and that they submitted the envelopes with the documentation required in the call for bids: LUMIGAS, Romero Lucas Construcciones, Cementos del Valle and Peralta Construcciones.

Finally, it was confirmed that the company Cementos del Valle was awarded the works, after presenting the offer of $62,531,440.90 for the construction of the ditch cordon; and $39,788,898.09 for the installation of the water network, for the 200 lots belonging to Unter in Viedma.

Begining of June, the presentation of the specifications was finalized in the Advisory Council of Teaching Housing of bases and conditions for the call for bids, after it was analyzed and approved by the provincial Ministry of Public Works.





