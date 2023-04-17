A letter written by Ye Yiqian to Mori Die seems to be in response to patriarchal rumors|Ye Yiqian|Sen Die|Letter_Sina News

[A letter written by Ye Yiqian to Mori Die seems to be in response to patriarchal rumors]On the evening of April 16th, Tian Liang’s wife Ye Yiqian posted a letter to her daughter Mori Die in Moments, responding to recent rumors about her patriarchy Women’s some controversy.

Coinciding with Sendie’s 16th birthday recently, Ye Yiqian wrote her heartfelt thoughts to her daughter in the letter. She said that she and Sendie had discussed the recent “voice” and felt very heartbroken that her daughter was dragged into these unwarranted public opinions However, Sendie hugged his mother very warmly and said, “I know my mother is not what they said”, which moved Ye Yiqian very much.

Faced with her daughter’s worries, Ye Yiqian also wanted to reassure Sendie. “Use one sentence to deny a mother, such a thing will not only happen to your mother, but will happen to all mothers”, any behavior may be denied, and those who swear on the Internet cannot Really understand the word “mom”.

“Whether mother is good or not, only your own children can judge. Dear daughter, you today are the best answer.”

For those voices who say that she is patriarchal, Ye Yiqian said that Sendie has grown up to this day, and being so good is the best proof.

