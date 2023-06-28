A light stick at a celebrity concert sells for 140 yuan. Is it really that easy to make money for fans? – Yuyao News Net

Nowadays, to watch a concert, you need to spend money not only on tickets, accommodation, air tickets, etc., but also a small fluorescent stick “staring” at your wallet.

During this period, Mayday’s “2023 Noah’s Ark & I want to see you so much” concert has exploded in Beijing, Hangzhou, Wuhan and other cities, and will continue to tour in Shenzhen, Shenyang and other places. The price of light sticks on the official platform is 140 yuan, which has attracted many netizens to exclaim: Are light sticks already so expensive now?

Concert light sticks, also known as support sticks. Since the beginning of this year, with the recovery of the offline performance market, offline support culture is also becoming a boom.

It is reported that not long ago at the Mayday Beijing concert, 50,000 official support sticks alone were sold, with a total of more than 7 million yuan. What is the magic of a cheering stick? Is the purchase of support items being “cut leeks” or a “youth commemoration”? Is fans’ money really that easy to earn?

(1) What is the magic of a 140 yuan fluorescent stick?

Watching a Mayday concert is the dream of the post-90s Hangzhou girl Pan Pan to recall the “youth” scene, but when she saw the official price of 140 yuan light sticks, she suddenly felt that “the extra price of youth is a bit expensive”. But thinking about the concert tickets worth more than 1,000 yuan, she didn’t care about the 140 yuan, so she “reluctantly” took out her wallet.

Chao News reporters saw in the official peripheral online store “STAYREAL” of the Mayday concert that this fluorescent stick of “Cloud Interactive LED 2.0” with a price of 140 yuan (not including shipping) is the first in sales. In addition, the store also sells a silicone protective case for this fluorescent stick at a price of 50 yuan.

According to the reporter’s inquiry, in 2018, the price of light sticks for the Mayday Bird’s Nest “Life Unlimited Company Tour” was only 45 yuan. Now the new 140 yuan is three times the price of the old model.

On social platforms, fans have mixed opinions on this. Some people think that spending extra money on light sticks feels like being “cut leeks”.

Some people also think that the price of fluorescent sticks is clearly marked and it is not compulsory to buy, so there is nothing wrong with raising the price. “However, if you drink a few cups of milk tea, you can buy one and use it as a souvenir.”

If you can’t afford it, you can rent one. Chao News reporters saw on second-hand trading platforms such as Xianyu that the daily rental price of a Mayday fluorescent stick ranges from 20 yuan to 50 yuan, and a deposit of more than 100 yuan is generally required.

In fact, it is not a special case that support sticks sell for hundreds of yuan. In 2021, the light sticks given by the female idol group THE9 when purchasing high-end tickets were “hot” in the second-hand trading market at that time to 999 yuan because of their unique shape. Even if the group has been disbanded, the current second-hand price of this “support stick” is no less than 100 yuan. Domestic children-oriented Ultraman stage play limited light sticks can also be sold for 158 yuan a piece. In the concerts of Japanese and Korean idols, three-digit light sticks are even more common, and there are even their own support colors to indicate “fan membership”.

Why is it getting more expensive? Part of the reason is that the stick is smarter. Ah Qi, a senior fan of Mayday, told the Chao News reporter that the venue-controlled light sticks are used in concerts nowadays. The principle is that the central console sends signals in the form of RF (radio frequency) broadcasts. As the music and rhythm change, the colors change accordingly to achieve stunning visual effects.

In short, this LED light stick is more like an electronic product than the traditional light stick, which can better interact with the stage. “If you bought ordinary light sticks or counterfeit products, you can’t accept field control at the scene, and you will make yourself stand out in the crowd.” Ah Qi said.

Mayday’s new version of the light stick also has a “cloud interaction” function. When watching the concert video on the official APP, turn on the Bluetooth of the mobile phone and connect the light stick, which can also realize the real-time conversion of the light color, and “immersive viewing” online.

Despite these new functions, relative to the cost, the price of 140 yuan is still considered a “huge profit”. Mr. Xu, a fluorescent stick merchant in Yiwu, told Chao News that similar electronic fluorescent sticks that can accept field control are customized by Party A. The ex-factory price is generally around 30-50 yuan, and there are cheaper ones of more than 10 yuan. There is also an ordinary liquid (chemical) fluorescent stick, which will light up when you break it, and the price is even cheaper. You can buy one at a wholesale price of less than one yuan.

What makes the official light sticks affordable, in addition to the premium brought by the function, perhaps more is the “bonus” of fans’ feelings.

“Only by buying the official support stick, can I express my true love for idols.” “What I bought was not an ordinary light stick, but also a companion to the idol and a witness to the concert.” Many fans posted on social media Said when expressing the reason for the purchase in the media.

Li Jie, a professor at the School of Media and International Culture at Zhejiang University and director of the Digital Entertainment Industry Research Center, said in an interview with Chao News reporters that it is “normal” for a support stick to sell for hundreds of dollars. He analyzed from the perspective of “symbolic economics” and believed that the secret of the “huge profits” of the support stick is that it is a symbolic symbol that carries a special meaning. “Its value does not lie in its physical cost.” , it earns spiritual and cultural money.”

Li Jie once conducted a research on the cultural industry and pointed out that the cultural industry, as a kind of symbol production, can bring about 7-20 times the cultural added value to its material carrier when the spiritual value of the symbol is activated. “From this point of view, 140 yuan for a fluorescent stick is actually not expensive.”

(2) How did the support stick become a “spiritual symbol”?

“As an imported product, the aid stick is still a relatively new peripheral product in internal entertainment.” Huang Zhongjun, deputy dean of the Art College of Zhejiang Normal University, has a more in-depth study of popular culture. The origin of the support culture represented.

The word “yingyuan” in “fanquan” originated from Japan and was originally used to describe the phenomenon of cheerleading in sports. Later, the term “support” spread to the entertainment industry, referring to fans cheering up their favorite singers at concerts. Nowadays, the meaning of supporting culture is constantly expanding. Basically, all acts of supporting and supporting idols, expressing a kind of respect and recognition can be called supporting.

In the 1990s, the Korean wave began to ferment, and Korean brokerage companies were the first to see business opportunities. Peripheral products such as cheering sticks, hand lamps, and T-shirts printed with group photos or logos have been continuously developed. Among them, the support sticks with idol peripheral attributes have become the representatives of necessary support items for fans to chase stars offline. Almost every idol and group in Korea has launched their own official cheering sticks.

Chao News reporters learned from some insiders that the central control support sticks used in domestic concerts have only become popular in recent years.

Generally speaking, the design of support sticks is mostly based on elements such as idols, fans, music, representative logos, etc., to ensure that the content reflected on support sticks comes from the common memory of idols and fans. Some idol group members even participated in the design of the cheering sticks. For example, BIGBANG member Kwon Ji-yong participated in the design of the “crown” shaped cheering sticks. Bean’s participation made it even more special to fans.

Not only that, when many idol groups start a new round of tours, they will also upgrade and iterate the shape of the support sticks, and launch “event-limited models” to create topicality and scarcity for new products.

“At the concert, when all the fans were waving light sticks, they were in unison like never before, and the little stars gathered into an ocean of love, illuminating idols and themselves.” Ah Qi recalled the concert scene, as if passing through the moment A light stick pulled the distance between himself and idol.

“The cheering stick mainly focuses on a sense of atmosphere and feelings.” In Huang Zhongjun’s view, the cheering stick is an indispensable prop for fans to call idols. “Assimilation” not only concretizes the emotions of individual fans, but also gathers the resonance of the group, becoming an identity representative symbol of fans’ sense of belonging.

“Therefore, as a special commodity, peripherals such as cheering objects represented by cheering sticks cannot be measured in terms of quality or practicality.” Huang Zhongjun said that the biggest feature of this type of product is to make good use of the psychology of fans who love houses and crows. Fans’ emotions towards idols are transferred to products. After this, capital, stars and fans have built an interlocking ecosystem.

Huang Zhongjun analyzed from the perspective of “fans (fans) culture” and believed that fans buying cheer sticks and other peripherals is a kind of “irrational loyalty, typical emotional consumption”. This is why fans are willing to be “cut leeks” even though the price and quality of such products do not match.

(3) Is fans’ money really that easy to earn?

In recent years, the support culture of Japanese and Korean fan circles and the habit of purchasing peripheral products have gradually spread to the mainland.

For example, TF Family, SNH48, etc., which are cultivating idols, have their own peripheral shopping malls; the group idols that emerged from the talent show, Lehua Seven Sons NEXT, Kunyin Four Sons ONER, etc., are also sold on the official website and small programs. Desk calendars, notebooks, uniforms of the same style, playing cards, birthday commemorative necklaces, human-shaped stand cards, cartoon pillows, umbrellas, and more and more peripherals for support.

According to data released by Frost & Sullivan, a global growth consulting company, the scale of China‘s pan-entertainment market has increased year by year in recent years, from 299.2 billion yuan in 2017 to 700.4 billion yuan in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate of 23.7%. The overall large market size of pan-entertainment provides high-quality soil for the breeding of fan economy.

This time, the support stick for the Mayday concert “fired out of the circle”, which also made people see the huge market potential of supporting the peripheral industry as a fan economy.

Idol companies are not the only ones who want a piece of the action. Many fans in China also make their own badges, key chains, PB (photobook) and other accessories for sale. At the same time, because most of the idols are from variety shows in recent years, some video platforms have also begun to enter the game.

However, compared with Japan, South Korea and other countries, the domestic operation system of supporting surrounding industries is not mature. According to the “2022 China Fan Economy Research Report” released by the Toubao Research Institute, among the ways Chinese fans chase stars, the proportion of purchasing peripheral products and the same products only accounts for 11%.

There are also many uncertain and unstable factors hidden behind the market potential.

An industry insider told the Chao News reporter that first of all, the peripheral support is a commercial operation based on fans’ emotional investment in idols. The idol itself is closely related to the peripheral products. Once there are scandals and scandals about the idol, it will affect the sale of the idol peripherals. In addition, when idol companies are not trusted by fans, fans’ willingness to buy official merchandise will also be discounted.

In addition, domestic idol monetization channels, which are different from those in Japan and South Korea, have also hindered the development of peripheral industries to a certain extent. The monetization channels for Korean idols usually come from album sales, concert box office and advertising endorsements. Therefore, idol companies need to arrange for stars to frequently play songs and participate in public performances, and encourage fans to buy supporting products to create momentum for them.

But in domestic entertainment, idols’ path to fame is more to participate in variety shows, vote on charts, and receive endorsements. Idol companies will pay more attention to guiding fans to contribute traffic, popularity, etc. to idols, and are not very enthusiastic about developing peripherals.

“From this point of view, the peripherals are just ordinary commodities, and their color as cheering objects has also been downplayed.” The above-mentioned industry insider said that the accusation of “cutting leeks” for the Mayday concert’s cheering sticks reflects this embarrassment to a certain extent.

At the same time, the idol peripheral market also needs to be regulated. Domestic aid products are often complained about high pricing, low quality control, and rough design. For example, fans of the limited group INTO1 raised objections to the simple design of the support stick and the fact that the texture did not match the price of 198 yuan, but it was only for the last group concert of INTO1. Pay with your eyes.

Xiao Mo, a fan of a domestic boy group, also complained to the Chao News reporter: “Some peripherals make me suspect that the company has no art, ugly and expensive, and lacks creativity.”

How to make the surroundings of idol support go better?

Huang Zhongjun suggested that, on the one hand, apart from the fact that the idol itself has enough “capability” to gather a large number of fans who are willing to pay; Improve and perfect aspects such as maturity, not just “cut leeks” with some shoddy and high-priced commodities.

“As a fan economy, only by respecting fans can we have a bright future.” Huang Zhongjun said.

