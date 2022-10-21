The Balenciaga joint adidas series officially debuted in Balenciaga’s 2023 spring show a few months ago, and it continued to attract attention. After the fashion show ended, some joint products were already open for pre-order. Among them, the most discussed included Triple-S jointly signed by both parties. Shoes. After entering autumn and winter, Balenciaga has just released more joint products on its official website and announced that it will be officially launched on November 3.

The joint Triple-S shoe is still a highlight, and following the white and blue keynote design a few months ago, this time ushered in a new black keynote, with white adidas three-slash stripes and two sides. Brand logo, a strong contrast. In terms of outerwear, there are more styles coming soon. In addition to the Track jacket and Denim jacket that are already available for pre-order, the most attractive this time is an MA-1 bomber jacket and a Zip hoodie. In terms of trousers, a track pants combined with high-heeled shoes are the most special. Girls can add a Track jacket to match the Tracksuit shape with high-heeled shoes. In addition to clothing and shoes, a series of bags, caps and even water bottles will also be on sale at the same time. Interested readers can visit Balenciaga’s official website to learn more.