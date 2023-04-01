The surname Márquez continues to be a great reference in MotoGP and the Spanish Alex Márquez (Ducati) from the Gresini team can attest to this, who in a changing day in terms of weather, leaden skies, with light but constant rain and a noticeable drop in temperature, he imposed his conditions on a track with little grip, but opted for slick rubber and won.

Alex, started the Saturday batch, with an unusual inconvenience. His motorcycle caught fire at the end of the session and forced him to look for a “substitute” to continue in the race. With that unit he fought against several rivals, thinking of getting out with flying colors, he opted for slick tires, despite the fact that it was not the most advisable thing on a wet track and on which the rain left its mark from time to time.

But nothing could stop Márquez, who with a net of 1m43s881/1000, stayed with the ple, to start in a while, starting at 3:00 p.m., the Sprint race over 12 laps and that will put the first 12 points at stake of the weekend. He will share the front row with his brand mates Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia, relegating Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), Maverick Viñales (Aprilia) and Johann Zarco (Ducati) to the second row.

It is Alex’s first pole position in MotoGP and the 16th in his sporting campaign and even, he has kept his name unbeaten in qualifying so far this year, since his brother Marc was the fastest, to start at the opening in Portimao , Portugal.

The Sprint race will be key to see where each of the protagonists stands, thinking not only about today, but also about tomorrow’s final.

Álex Márquez’s motorcycle on fire. Now he will have to use the second bike yes or yes for Q2. pic.twitter.com/PBsBcQThnT – alejandroGP (@alejandrogp__) April 1, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

