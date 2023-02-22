Andrés Reisinger, an Argentine artist who is good at blending virtual imagination into real objects, released a series of works called “Take over” this time based on his love for pink, covering the streets and buildings in Tokyo, London, New York, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam and other cities in a whimsical way. The surreal style of heterogeneous texture coat opens up the blurred zone between virtual and real through 3D technology.

Influenced by the handicrafts of his grandparents, Andrés Reisinger has loved homemade toys since he was a child. He majored in graphic design as a student, and then stepped into virtual art creation, exploring the 3D field with infinite possibilities; in addition, Andrés Reisinger also worked as a director , producer, designer, interior designer, and has worked on projects with companies such as Microsoft, Samsung, IKEA, Studio Proba, and Bloomberg.

Regarding the inspiration of the latest series, Andrés Reisinger will use different media according to the style of the city, such as smooth, plush, fluffy, silky, inflatable…, so as to trigger more five-sense imagination from the vision to establish a connection , such as the exquisite minimalism of Paris, the luxury and famous Broadway shows of New York, the weather and layering of London, while Rome is inspired by the glamor of Cinecittà film, and the pink curtain with a sense of drape pours down to create A fantasy experience that sweeps across the city from a dream.