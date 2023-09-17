A Los Angeles police officer who was shot in his car dies

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles County police officer died after being shot Saturday night in his patrol car by an unknown person. There was an ongoing investigation that would call upon all law enforcement resources, according to the county police chief.

Officer Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after being taken to a hospital, Police Chief Robert Luna said at a news conference Saturday night.

The preliminary investigation showed that Clinkunbroomer was driving and on duty when he was shot at around 6:00 p.m. He was found by an unidentified person, who Luna described as a “good Samaritan” and who called emergency services.

Luna said he believed it was a “targeted attack,” although the motive and whether the target was the police department in general or that officer were still unknown.

The police will dedicate all their resources to the investigation and to finding the aggressor, he stated.

Clinkunbroomer was the third generation of his family to serve in the force, following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, Luna said.

The sheriff added that his office was working closely with representatives from the city of Palmdale, about 61 miles (98 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.

“This is disgusting, disheartening news,” state Sen. Scott Wilk, a Republican, who represents Palmdale, wrote in the evening on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

