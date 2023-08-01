A lot of Italy at the Salzburg Festival

Listen to the audio version of the article

Returning to its pre-Covid splendour, the Salzburg Festival is presenting itself this year until 31 August with a program dotted with new productions that speak Italian.

On the opera front, a new staging of The Marriage of Figaro makes its debut under the direction of the current director of the Burgtheater in Vienna, Martin Kušej and with Raphaël Pichon on the podium of the Wiener Philharmoniker.

There is also great expectation for the new Macbeth directed by Krzysztof Warlikowski at the Grosses Festspielhaus (from 29 July), again with the Wieners. The musical direction should have been entrusted to Franz Welser-Möst, who however gave way to Philippe Jordan for health reasons.

Falstaff directed by Ingo Metzmacher

On 12 August it will be the turn of the new Falstaff conducted by Ingo Metzmacher on the Wiener podium, directed by Christoph Marthaler. Vincenzo Bellini’s lyrical tragedy I Capuleti ei Montecchi will be performed in concert form in the setting of the Felsenreitschule on 19 and 21 August. The orchestra direction is by Marco Armiliato, on the podium of the Mozarteum orchestra. Hector Berlioz’s Les Troyens will also be concertante on August 26, with John Eliot Gardiner on the podium. The three new productions in the theater section are also significant , which launch three clear messages in the direction of sustainable human relationships: the drama Everybody by Hugo von Hofmannsthal, which has been the core of the program since the founding of the festival and traditionally set in the Piazza del Duomo, revolves around the character of a wealthy, pleasure-loving man, who he is ominously warned of his own imminent death and has to contend with the debaucheries of his own life. The new staging with numerous performances until August 29 is signed by Michael Sturminger, who transposes the action into a gloomy future marked by social and climatic inequalities.

In the multifunctional space of Perner Insel, July 28 sees the debut of Nathan the Wise, Gotthold Ephraim Lessing’s unsurpassed Enlightenment manifesto on tolerance between religions. The direction is by Ulrich Rasche. A further ethical message also emanates from the third new production of the Festspiele 2023: the Chalk Circle of the Caucasus by Bertolt Brecht, a hymn to maternal love and his courage. The direction is signed by Helgard Haug, the debut is scheduled for August 12. In the concert section, Riccardo Muti returns to Salzburg again this year to conduct the Wiener in a program including Verdi and Bruckner (August 13, 14 and 15). Andras Schiff will propose Bach, Felix Mendelssohn, Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms, playing a Blüthner piano from 1859 (August 15), while in closing Anne-Sophie Mutter will be at the Festspiele on August 31 with the Boston Symphony Orchestra conducted by Andris Nelsons. The program will focus on John Williams and Stravinsky.

www.salzburgerfestspiele.at

