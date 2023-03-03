On Pinterest, cleaning is also an aesthetic event (the pictures are from here, from here and from here).

A love story with soda

(Texts attached to Daniel Pesso’s article about cleaning influencers in Lasha. You can call it a personal story with too much information)

When I was a child, my parents did not clean the house themselves. They had a maid. They were one of the people who took the concept of the maid to the extreme, because they lived in the Downton mansion and not in Givatayim: if by chance a sock fell from their hand on Sunday, the sock would wait where it landed until the maid arrived on Tuesday. I grew up without understanding the connection between the cleanliness of the house and its residents. As if an unknown law forbade the tenants to clean the house – a mysterious craft that was left in the hands of professional women with skills that we don’t know where they acquired. I came to the army with zero knowledge of cleaning and there my roommates taught me that there is nothing to worry about, it’s not complicated at all: you just need to pour some pampering shampoo into a bucket of water and move a rag over the floor. The cleaning of our shared bathrooms did not include detergents (the floor is covered with soap anyway), where we settled for a mop and expressions of disgust. In my first apartment in Tel Aviv, I deepened my knowledge in the field of cleaning by watching my partners (hello, bleach, it turns out that you don’t need a license to use you) and when I met my husband, a man with a doctorate in the field of sponges that he earned honestly at the elite university founded by my mother-in-law, I already felt like I belonged For the league of adults, those who know how to wring a rag and deeply understand the logic of the dishwasher claim. And yet nothing prepared me for my first meeting with the cleaning influencers: Those who are both really, really good at it and really enjoy it, those who turn cleaning into a creative and meditative activity. You won’t catch me in front of order influencers, no no, it’s a rabbit hole that I have no interest in entering (I’m in a risk group and there’s a chance that if I fall there I’ll find myself not buying a carrot because it doesn’t fit the color scale of the refrigerator arrangement) but the cleaning influencers? There is no more relaxing content. Watch them pour baking soda and vinegar into the sink and within seconds make it look brand new again. Here they are, cleaning the track of the balcony doors, heroes in their own right. Oh! Someone here approaches the doors of the washing machine with only a toothbrush in her hand! Lean back because in the next few seconds you are going to be convinced that the world is a good place or at least makes sense. A world where with some baking soda and vinegar you can face any challenge life has to offer.

I don’t have recommendations for a specific influencer, I like to consume these videos like I like to watch Gilmore Girls. Here’s a video that I particularly like and it keeps me on Instagram as a standard of soothing content for difficult days (in the comments there everyone explains that it damages the plumbing, I have no idea, I’m not a chemist).

In the nineties, I was like Shlomi Shaban in this song – trying to watch another episode of Beverly Hills 90210, with people deep in my life trying to have a conversation with me about art. In any case, even today I want to talk about important things, but just someone on Instagram throws two lemon halves and toothpaste into the washing machine.