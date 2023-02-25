Home Entertainment A Ma Maniére will join hands with Jordan Brand to launch a new Air Jordan 5 joint shoe
Entertainment

A Ma Maniére will join hands with Jordan Brand to launch a new Air Jordan 5 joint shoe

by admin
A Ma Maniére will join hands with Jordan Brand to launch a new Air Jordan 5 joint shoe

A Ma Maniére maintains a close cooperative relationship with Jordan Brand. After bringing the Air Jordan 12 joint shoes, according to the sneaker intelligence account zSneakerHeadz, the two parties will soon launch a new joint series with the Air Jordan 5 as the theme.

It is reported that this cooperation will have two colors: “Black/Burgundy Crush/Pale Ivory” and “Light Bone/Black/Burgundy Crush/Pale Ivory”. It will be presented in a distinctive wine red and other embellished tones, and the material and packaging will be better than the general commercially available models.

Intelligence points out that A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 will officially debut around the Christmas holiday in 2023. The price of the shoes will fall at $225. It is not yet known whether there will be corresponding matching clothing and accessories. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

See also  Suspected personal belongings of the residence were taken away. Xu Weizhou's studio calls for sensible star chasing jqknews

You may also like

The battle of historic cars: ASI appeal against...

Artist Offgod Teams Up Again with Gleb Kostin...

The 2023 Cai Xukun ART LAB online concert...

Coach, I want to play basketball_Guangming.com

The last martial arts magazine “Legends of the...

Even the third floor was full. The concert...

IMAX China releases financial report and expects IMAX...

Tang Yan and Zhong Hanliang in the same...

The third drug was detected in Liu Yaren’s...

Detailed Explanation of Twelve Constellation Fortunes 2023.2.26_Development_Progress_Good Days

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy