A Ma Maniére maintains a close cooperative relationship with Jordan Brand. After bringing the Air Jordan 12 joint shoes, according to the sneaker intelligence account zSneakerHeadz, the two parties will soon launch a new joint series with the Air Jordan 5 as the theme.

It is reported that this cooperation will have two colors: “Black/Burgundy Crush/Pale Ivory” and “Light Bone/Black/Burgundy Crush/Pale Ivory”. It will be presented in a distinctive wine red and other embellished tones, and the material and packaging will be better than the general commercially available models.

Intelligence points out that A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 will officially debut around the Christmas holiday in 2023. The price of the shoes will fall at $225. It is not yet known whether there will be corresponding matching clothing and accessories. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.