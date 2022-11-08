Atlanta fashion house A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand ushered in the fourth cooperation project, working together to create the latest Air Jordan 4 joint shoes, this time ushered in two major information on the official surprise and the release date.

This shoe continues the iconic silhouette of Air Jordan 4. It uses purple-brown tones to create the main appearance. The upper is composed of suede material and breathable mesh. The inner side of the tongue is injected with diamond elements to show luxury elements. The heel patch is made of Nike The word Air reflects the brand’s identity, and finally, the yellowed midsole reflects the retro sneaker atmosphere that has become popular in recent years.

A Ma Maniére is more than just a selection store selling streetwear and sneakers. Founder James Whitner has always hoped to advocate and promote change and creativity in the black community; interestingly, Whitner aims to use this collaboration with Jordan Brand’s joint cooperation calls on young people to participate in this week’s 2022 U.S. midterm elections. It is hoped that the younger generation can reflect their personal values ​​and ideal requirements for the country through the action of “voting”, thereby reflecting the power and importance of a vote.

A Ma Maniére has also released a fascinating short film, asking supporters to join the vote. This co-branded series will be available in two ways, first by retweeting the video via Instagram or Twitter and sharing the issues and reasons for voting that you think are the most important, and multiple tags and #myvoiceholdspower hashtags to complete the event conditions; Nov. It will be released online on the 17th, and interested readers should pay attention.