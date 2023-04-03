Listen to the audio version of the article

It could be considered The fight (on Netflix, from April 6) as the series with Steven Yeun (the Glenn of The walking dead) e Ali Wong (stand up comedian and actress), or as the solo debut of Lee Sung Jin, a screenwriter he worked for comedy top notch like It’s always sunny in Philadelphia o tuca e Bertieand here he gets his first created by. But perhaps the best way to interest you is to classify it as the new series by A24, the production house which, in addition to having upset the world of cinema since Midsummer a Everything everywhere all at onceon tv created things like frames, Euphoria o Irma Vepof which the best possible has been said in these pages.

In addition, despite the many names of Korean origin, The fight it is American to the core: set between Los Angeles and its suburbs and entirely built on the tension between the social demand to flaunt positivity and the destructive feelings that claim to emerge. The dramatic movement is triggered by a very everyday situation, an argument between two drivers over a collision that narrowly missed, in the parking lot of a shopping centre. In a sort of narrative experiment, the series imagines what would happen if neither of the two litigants were willing at some point to give up and continue: the two protagonists Danny (Yeun) and Amy (Wong) write down their respective license plates and start a senseless escalation of mutual revenge, risking really big.

The gimmick works, also thanks to the fact that the two belong to very different social classes – Danny is a broke handyman worker, Amy a successful entrepreneur in burnout from too much work – but both are, for different reasons, so full of repressed frustrations that they find in this gratuitous conflict a valid reason for vital renewal. However there is much more to this series: the complex humanity of the characters is deeply excavated and rendered in a very convincing way, and all the numerous secondary figures, even when composed of a few features, are portrayed in a sophisticated and interesting way. The only discordant note, perhaps, is the fact that in the last few episodes the stakes are raised excessively, artificially, somewhat mitigating the great effect of empathy.

The fight – Lee Sung Jin Netflix, from April 6th