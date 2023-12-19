A man and his horse died after being struck by lightning

A man and his horse died in the province of Corrientes after being struck by lightning during a storm, according to official sources reported this Sunday.

The victim was identified as Horacio López, a 49-year-old rural worker. The man died on Saturday as a result of an electric shock from lightning, which also struck down his horse.

The incident occurred in a ranch located in the rural area of ​​Vaca Paso, in the Corrientes town of Perugorría. Although the death was announced on Sunday, López lost his life during a storm that especially affected the south of the province of Corrientes on Saturday.

The authorities ordered the transfer of the worker’s body to the morgue of the “Fernando Irastorza” civil hospital in the town of Curuzú Cuatiá. The inspection by the police doctor confirmed the causes of death.

According to the local newspaper North of CorrientesAfter the autopsy, the remains were handed over to their relatives for the burial that took place in the local cemetery. For its part, The horse was buried in the same place of the tragedy.

At the same time, The Corrientes police issued recommendations in the event of thunderstorms in rural areas, such as staying away from large animals and avoiding staying in high places. They also advised avoiding going outdoors and moving around rural areas, staying away from electrical conductors such as fences and not taking shelter under trees or metal structures.

