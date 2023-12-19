Home » A man and his horse died after being struck by lightning
Entertainment

A man and his horse died after being struck by lightning

by admin
A man and his horse died after being struck by lightning

A man and his horse died in the province of Corrientes after being struck by lightning during a storm, according to official sources reported this Sunday.

The victim was identified as Horacio López, a 49-year-old rural worker. The man died on Saturday as a result of an electric shock from lightning, which also struck down his horse.

The most shocking videos of the storm that shook from Bahía Blanca to Buenos Aires

The incident occurred in a ranch located in the rural area of ​​Vaca Paso, in the Corrientes town of Perugorría. Although the death was announced on Sunday, López lost his life during a storm that especially affected the south of the province of Corrientes on Saturday.

The authorities ordered the transfer of the worker’s body to the morgue of the “Fernando Irastorza” civil hospital in the town of Curuzú Cuatiá. The inspection by the police doctor confirmed the causes of death.

They identified those killed in the collapse of Bahiense del Norte: there are minors

According to the local newspaper North of CorrientesAfter the autopsy, the remains were handed over to their relatives for the burial that took place in the local cemetery. For its part, The horse was buried in the same place of the tragedy.

At the same time, The Corrientes police issued recommendations in the event of thunderstorms in rural areas, such as staying away from large animals and avoiding staying in high places. They also advised avoiding going outdoors and moving around rural areas, staying away from electrical conductors such as fences and not taking shelter under trees or metal structures.

See also  Equinor grows in renewables in Brazil with M&A of BRL 3.5 billion

MB / ED

You may also like

Anuel AA Fires Back at Arcángel’s Tiradera with...

Farfetch taken over by Korean group Coupang. Ynap’s...

“One Thought Guanshan” Finale Available On Demand Tonight!...

when and with what intensity

Brad Pitt’s Struggle with Prosopagnosia: Living with a...

Gérard Depardieu, statue removed from Paris wax museum

Gherardo Felloni Honored as Designer of the Year...

Death of 5-year-old boy sparks criticism of migrant...

Romeo Santos’ Concert in Caracas: The $3 Million...

Sustainability, the Davines group receives its third B...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy