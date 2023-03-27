Home Entertainment A man climbed a tree to watch Deng Ziqi’s concert and broke his arm, saving 1,000 and 10,000: Netizens call out for stars and pay attention to safety–fast technology–technology changes the future
A man climbed a tree to watch Deng Ziqi's concert and broke his arm, saving 1,000 and 10,000: Netizens call out for stars and pay attention to safety

A man climbed a tree to watch Deng Ziqi’s concert and broke his arm, saving 1,000 and 10,000: Netizens call out for stars and pay attention to safety–fast technology–technology changes the future

A man climbed a tree to watch Deng Ziqi’s concert and broke his arm, saving 1,000 and 10,000: Netizens call out for stars and pay attention to safety

2023-03-27

On March 24, a man in Luzhou, Sichuan Province climbed a tree to watch a concert to save money. As a result, he accidentally fell from the tree and broke his arm. The estimated cost was 10,000 yuan.

The man said: Spend more than 10,000 yuan to save more than 1,000 yuan, and suffer a lot! Go ahead and buy tickets through normal channels!

Many netizens said after seeing this scene, we mean this concert is a must-see, even if you are chasing stars, you should pay attention to safety.

It is reported that Deng Ziqi is very popular. Her original name is Deng Shiying. She was born in Shanghai and graduated from the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts. She is a female singer, songwriter and music producer in Hong Kong, China.

In 2008, she made her official debut with the single “Waiting for Him”; in the same year, she won the Gold Award for Most Popular Female Newcomer with her first EP “GEM”. In 2011, she became the first post-90s Chinese female singer to sing at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

A man climbed a tree to watch Deng Ziqi's concert and broke his arm, saving 1,000 and 10,000: Netizens call out for stars and pay attention to safety

A man climbed a tree to watch Deng Ziqi's concert and broke his arm, saving 1,000 and 10,000: Netizens call out for stars and pay attention to safety

