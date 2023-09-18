Home » A man died after being shot in the head in Córdoba
Entertainment

A man died after being shot in the head in Córdoba

by admin
A man died after being shot in the head in Córdoba

A 51-year-old man died after being shot in the head in the Villa Revol neighborhood from the city of Córdoba, the Police reported.

Soelsac: the map of files opened due to cross complaints between Fittipaldi and Saillén

The episode occurred on Saturday in Lerma and Bragado streets in that sector of the capital of Córdoba. From there The man was taken with a bullet to the head to the San Roque Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.according to a police report.

Investigation

According to one version The man was allegedly shot in the skull while driving his Fiat Fiorino and then crashed into a wall.

Scandal in the Córdoba prisons: 20 detainees, including the director of the Villa María prison and $6 million kidnapped

A group of people tried to set fire to the vehicle and attacked the agents who arrived at the scene to assist the injured man. according to what is published by the site CBA24n.

Still There are no arrests or charges for the crime. and the motives that led to the attack are being investigated. The case is being handled by prosecutor Rubén Caro.

See also  How literature and film "domestic sci-fi craze" go further-News-Science Network

You may also like

Featherweight’s Border City Tour Suspended Amid Threats from...

The objectives of Econyl, the circular nylon that...

BoTT Launches Stylish and Unique 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection

Obituaries for today, Monday, September 18, 2023

Chinese Horoscope Predictions for September 17-22, 2023: Love,...

Prada’s Flower-filled Spectacle Takes Center Stage in Global...

Mostert runs for 2 touchdowns and Dolphins hold...

Shakira’s New Single ‘El Jefe’: A Cryptic Message...

Reviving Denim: Exploring the Latest Denim Outfit Formulas

Elections in Chaco: Patricia Bullrich celebrated with Zdero

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy