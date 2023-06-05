A man from Cordoba suffered an accident in Spain and his family asks for help to travel to see him

A 30-year-old man from Cordoba suffered serious injuries after falling from several meters on the coast of Los Abrigos, municipality of Granadilla de Abona, in Tenerife. The young man, named Rodrigo, is a native of Córdoba and has been living in Spain for some time.

According to the Emergency and Security Coordination Center (Cecoes) 1-1-2, the incident occurred around 7:30 on Saturday, when a call was received requesting medical assistance for a person who had fallen from several meters high on a beach in the mentioned area.

My son, GOD WILL HELP YOU GET OUT OF THIS. I ASK FOR A CHAIN ​​OF PRAYER FOR MY SON WHO SUFFERED AN ACCIDENT IN SPAIN,… Posted by Marcia Besso on Sunday, June 4, 2023

The necessary emergency services were mobilized to intervene on the scene, including the Tenerife Fire Consortium, a basic life support ambulance and a medicalized ambulance from the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC), as well as agents of the Local Police.

The firefighters rescued the young man and took him to the area where the SUC ambulances were located to evaluate and provide medical assistance. After stabilizing him, he was transferred in serious condition in the medicalized ambulance to the Hospital de La Candelaria.

Campaign to travel to Spain

After the news of the accident, Rodrigo’s relatives quickly started a solidarity collection so that his mother can travel to Spain to accompany him.