Home » A man from Viedma died when he lost his car a few kilometers from Conesa
Entertainment

A man from Viedma died when he lost his car a few kilometers from Conesa

by admin
A man from Viedma died when he lost his car a few kilometers from Conesa

Another accident occurred a few kilometers from General Conesa, where a 68-year-old man died after losing control of his vehicle in the vicinity of Colonia 224 on National Route 250. He was accompanied by his wife who is hospitalized in Viedma with polytrauma.

The event occurred on Saturday at noon and the man was identified as 68-year-old Luis Oscar Pérez from Viedma, who was driving a red Fiat Uno at kilometer 100 of that national highway in the direction of Conesa.

The causes have not yet been officially determined, but in principle the driver would have bitten the shoulder causing loss of control of the vehicle. When he tried to return to the asphalt, he crossed the lane and ended up in a drainage area.

As soon as they gave notice of the fatal accident, the two people received the first attention from the ambulances that arrived at the scene of the accident.

EThe man was urgently transferred to the “Héctor Monteoliva” hospital in General Conesabut died minutes later due to injuries sustained in the accident.

Next to the driver was his wife who was referred to the “Artémides Zatti” hospital in Viedma and where she is hospitalized with polytraumatisms.

During the hours of the accident, they worked in that area in addition to medical personnel, firefighters, the Conesa Road Safety Corps and members of the 20th Police Station.

That area of ​​General Conesa became a dangerous sector since in just a week there were already two fatalities.

Last Saturday at dawn a 41-year-old rural worker died who was traveling with a Toyota Hilux at kilometer 105 of National Route 250, that is, five kilometers from the current accident.

See also  State of Neuquén routes today, Sunday June 11, 2023

He would also have lost control of the truck by biting the shoulder which then caused the rollover. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, killing him instantly.

The man was a native of Mendoza and came to Conesa to work for the production of onions.


You may also like

🔴 LIVE | The results of the Córdoba...

The results of the elections in Córdoba and...

Martín Scuncio celebrated with the Poncho his second...

One by one, the pre-candidates of JxC and...

Lionel Messi already met with Román

US Navy won’t use salvage equipment in Titan...

Marcela Acuña requested house arrest for her husband...

What benefits do you receive in the week...

Barby Franco pointed sharply against Lourdes Sánchez: “I...

What is Vitiligo?: the disease that produces white...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy