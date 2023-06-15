Home » a man is killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank
a man is killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian man was killed Thursday by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian health authorities. It is the latest death in the wave of violence that has shaken the region.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 20-year-old Khalil Yahya Anis was shot in the head in the city of Nablus, a regular point of confrontation between the Israeli army and Palestinians.

Israeli soldiers operating in the town came under fire and responded with fire, the army explained. Troops were demolishing the home of a Palestinian implicated in the killing of a soldier last year. Israel demolishes the houses of attackers in what it says is a deterrent against future attacks. Critics claim that this tactic amounts to collective punishment.

Israel and the Palestinians have been plunged into a spiral of violence for months, centered mainly on the West Bank, where some 120 Palestinians have been killed so far this year.

Israel has carried out almost daily night raids into the territory in response to an outbreak of Palestinian violence early last year. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have picked up during this time.

According to Israel, most of those killed were insurgents but among the victims there are also young people who threw rocks in protest of the raids and other people unrelated to the clashes.

So far this year, Palestinian attacks on Israelis have claimed the lives of at least 20 people.

