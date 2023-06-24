a man revealed his revolutionary dictionary

A man with a passion for understanding cats has created a revolutionary dictionary that promises to unlock the enigmatic “language” of cats and allow humans to communicate with them. His work quickly gained popularity on the TikTok platform, where his explanations of cat language have gone viral.

Under the TikTok account @alecanewman, this enthusiast revealed that each sound made by a cat has a unique meaning, whether it is to express hunger, thirst, pain, desire to play or request attention. The most surprising thing is that anyone can learn to make these sounds and establish direct communication with his adorable feline companions.

To demonstrate the effectiveness of his method, he shared several videos where he uses a series of peculiar sounds and vocalizations. Surprisingly, your cat actively responds to these new “commands.” For example, when using the sound “Ma-ah”, which according to him means “come here”, the cat obediently approaches. The researcher points out that learning cat language requires practice and dedication, but the results are worth it.

The impact on social networks has not been long in coming. TikTok users are amazed and fascinated by this new way of communicating with cats. They have made numerous comments about it, sharing similar experiences and techniques to interact with these mysterious animals. One user excitedly commented: “My cat reacts the same way! I will definitely give this dictionary a try and see what else I can learn.”

The researcher’s cat dictionary garnered more than 93,000 likes on his videos, and the posts are packed with more than 500 comments from enthusiastic people supporting his theory and sharing their own experiences. This viralization has not only given visibility to his videos, but has also created a community of cat lovers willing to discover the secrets of feline communication.