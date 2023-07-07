Home » a man tried to open the emergency door of a plane and the passengers stopped him
The passengers of a plane that was heading from Croatia to England lived one of the most terrifying moments of their lives. In mid-flight, a man tried to open the emergency door.

The 27-year-old boxer got up from his seat and began to yell. Quickly, the flight attendants approached him and talked to him, but the man became increasingly violent because they did not comply with his wishes.

As he noticed that the crew was not going to enable the emergency exit, he ran towards it and tried to open it, but was intercepted by two passengers.

Immediately, other people got up and moved towards the boxer.

In the other video @officialgeorgeyboy1 shared on TikTok, the man is seen being removed by airport security officers.

According to The Sun, the police will be in charge of investigating the case, which could have ended in a tragedy.

