After the 500, a new work by the marble sculptor Nazareno Biondo arrives en plein air in Turin. It is titled “It does not explode” and reflects the vision of the artist who has recently the perception that society lives in fear of a bomb about to explode.

These are some sticks tied together with a fuse and timer, but of course the work, installed on the steps of the Gran Madre di Dio – a church in the center of Turin beloved by the Turinese – will not explode, because as it is engraved on Carrara marble: ” Ceci n’est pas une Bombe ”(This is not a bomb).

02 November 2022



The timer will end its countdown to the beginning of the art week, the week of contemporary art that brings to Turin, with Artissima and the artist’s lights, also Paratissima, The Others and «FlashBack».

The works of Nazareno Biondo are characterized by an icy hyperrealism with which the author reproduces every detail of reality: the marble, rigorously worked and finished by hand, contains forms that reveal the ironic but at the same time dramatic gaze that the author has on the world.