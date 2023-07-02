a meeting promoted his leadership

In Argentina, only 31% of management positions in science and technology organizations are held by women. This figure shows that it is still difficult for them to access decision-making positions.

To overcome this asymmetry, The First Federal Meeting on Leadership and Communication for “Future” Argentine Women Scientists was held in Buenos Aires, and four researchers from Río Negro and Neuquén were selected to participate. The meeting was co-organized by the C3 Cultural Center of Science and the Banco de news Argentina Foundation.

As representatives of Río Negro, the scientists Fran de Castro Bubani, of the Bariloche Atomic Center, which depends on the National Atomic Energy Commission, and Noelia Carmona, who is the research secretary of the Alto Valle Branch of the National University of Río Negro. Both are Conicet researchers.

While, for the province of Neuquén, the magister Natalia Rubio and Agustina Buccella participated, who research and teach at the National University of Comahue. .

Rubio works as a regular adjunct professor in the Department of Statistics in the Faculty of Economics and Administration, and also as a postgraduate professor in the subjects Statistical Learning and Generalized Linear Models at UNCo.

Buccella is a professor of database design, storage and analysis for Big Data, at the Faculty of Informatics at UNCo

“Although women are the majority within the scientific and technological system, we are still in a minority position in the highest positions. There are data to prove it. For this reason, we are now taking the first steps to take into account the gender perspective in the country”, Dr. De Castro Bubani told Black river.

During the meeting, the participants carried out different workshops, visits and experiences together with industry leaders to encourage the creation of professional networks among women in science and delve into the current situation and their participation.

“Among the visits we made, what surprised me the most is what the Cultural Center of Science is doing. It is very advanced in gender perspective. It implemented actions that include diversity in a broad sense in its openness to the community,” she commented.

the scientists had meetings with the President of the Nation Alberto Fernández, and the first lady, Fabiola Yañez, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Daniel Filmus, and authorities from that portfolio

Filmus commented: “With this initiative we seek to generate good practices in the science and technology system. Those women who lead teams or carry out research who find reflection and learning sessions on how to improve tools, approaches that will have resonance in the different teams and professionals in the future. It is important to rethink the role that women occupy in science, this opens up new possibilities”.

The participants also visited the Biomedical Research Institute of Buenos Aires – CONICET – Partner Institute of the Max Planck Society (IBioBA-CONICET-MPSP); Casa Rosada and Bicentennial Museum; ARSAT, Cero + Infinito, National Genetic Data Bank, a tour of C3 accompanied by the Space Education team, among other activities.

Futuras participants toured different institutions in Buenos Aires and networked with each other

Another outstanding meeting was the panel on “Women in S&T: State and Public Policies”, led by the president of CONICET, Ana Franchi; the Undersecretary of Federalization, Luz Lardone, and the Vice President of INTA, Nacira Muñoz, with the moderation of the Director of Development of Museums, Exhibitions and Fairs of the Ministry of Science, in charge of the direction of the Cultural Center of Science C3, Guadalupe Diaz Costanzo.

In “Café en red” specialists talked with the participants in informal rounds without solemnities. The National Director of FONARSEC of the R+D+i Agency and Vice President of the Argentine Nanotechnology Foundation, Laura Toledo; the C3 Content Advisor, Laura Fumagalli, and the C3 Public Programs Coordinator, Silvia Alderoqui; in addition to the participation of Guillermina D’Onofrio.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

