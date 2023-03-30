Like every March 30, the presidency of the Central Market change hands. This is why Nahuel Levaggi, who still appears on the official page as president of the entity shared by the Nation, the Province of Buenos Aires and the City, is already collecting his belongings from the presidential desk while the person preparing his landing is the Matanzas and camporista Facundo Tignanelli.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



But he will not be alone, they will accompany him Jonathan Ambrosio who will remain in the general management and the current vice president Hannibal Stellaanother matancero.

“Everyone responds to La Cámpora and Fernando Espinoza who wants to collect municipal taxes there,” market operators told NA.

Facundo Tignanelli is a leader of the kidney of Máximo Kirchner. He was a provincial deputy until 2021, due to the entry of Libertad Avanza legislators. He also chaired the Frente de Todos Bloc in the Legislature and was ninth on the list of candidates to renew his seat in the third section.

According to what he said, Tignanelli himself began to attend the organization’s meetings in 2008. He was born in 1987 and is the brother of Juan Manuel Tignanelli, deputy executive director of Anses since the beginning of 2022 under the leadership of Fernanda Raverta. He previously worked as general director of Centralized Benefits, which integrates the Ateneo Néstor Kirchner of La Matanza.

The background of Facundo Tignanelli

Among the latest media data presented by the partisan activity of Facundo Tignanelli, figure to have been one of those detained by the City Police in the vicinity of the house of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, when the Kirchner militancy demonstrated against the assassination attempt on the vice president.

Some also point out that he was a bassist in a neighborhood rock band from Rio de la Plata with ska influences (a musical genre that was the direct precursor of rocksteady and later reggae).

Sources from the central market point out that Ambrossio would be one of the real estate owners that collects rent from the dealers there and for this reason, if the trident from Matanzas is formalized, actions are expected from the concessionaires who see the “tax” coming.

The Central Market is a tripartite entity made up of the Nation, Province and City. Historically, the leadership of the entity rotated annually, but since Guillermo Moreno’s passage through Comercio Interior, it has remained in the hands of the Nation.



