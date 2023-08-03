A Mesmerizing Performance of ‘As Seen’: Reflections on Life’s Poetic Beauty

Title: “Poetic Dance Theater ‘As Seen’ Enthralls Audience in Inner Mongolia Cultural Festival”

Inner Mongolia, August 1st – The dance theater production “As Seen” made its debut at the cultural festival held in Inner Mongolia, leaving the audience captivated with its artistic and thought-provoking performance. Making its first appearance in Qingcheng, the show showcased stylish scenery, beautiful dancing postures, and compelling body language, prompting deep introspection about life.

The mesmerizing performance received high praise from the audience, who applauded the actors’ exceptional talent and the stunning stage effects. After witnessing the show, attendees expressed a heightened appreciation for the present moment and believed that those who live their lives passionately could find their own reflections within “Seeing,” the dance theater performance.

Collaboratively created by Hohhot Cultural Tourism Investment Group, young dance artist Tang Shiyi, and young director Zheng Zihao from China Opera and Dance Theater, “As Seen” boasts Feng Shuangbai, Chairman of the Chinese Dancers Association, as the artistic director. The production’s main creative team brought together top talents from the domestic scene to craft an extraordinary experience for the audience.

Comprised of three chapters titled “Dwelling in a Poetic Land,” “Life Going Ahead,” and “Looking Back in Time,” the play incorporates modern choreography, poetic dance techniques, and a montage-like stage presentation to evoke the audience’s imagination. By capturing the essence of life through their work, the production allows each viewer to experience inner resonance and emotion.

The chief director, Zheng Zihao, stated, “We transform our observations, thoughts, feelings, and reflections from life into topics on stage, presenting them to the audience. Our aim is for viewers to contemplate and find their own answers. That is the most meaningful aspect of this production.”

With the successful premiere in Inner Mongolia, “As Seen” promises to captivate audiences across the nation and beyond, offering them a unique and profound artistic experience. The show’s fusion of stunning visuals, graceful movements, and philosophical themes leaves a lasting impact on all those fortunate enough to witness it.

(Editors in charge: Zhang Xuedong, Liu Ze)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

