A Milei candidate discriminated against Franco Rinaldi: “Nobody wants to vote for a disabled person”

Lucas Lunacandidate for deputy of Parlasur for the space La Libertad Avanza, of the deputy Javier Mileylowered his application in the last hours after the criticism he received for ensuring, during a virtual meeting of Twitterwhat “nobody” would vote for political scientist Franco Rinaldi for being “disabled.”

“Nobody, nobody would ever vote, and I say it with all the good milk in the world, nobody wants to vote for a disabled person”Luna exclaimed through Spacein the aforementioned social network, against Rinaldi, who will compete in the PASO heading the list of Buenos Aires legislators from Jorge Macricandidate for head of government.

Around 2,000 users participated in the meeting and Luna was one of the few authorized to speak in the talk, where they sought to analyze the political and economic reality of the country.

The repudiation did not wait. Quickly the other guests responded: “You came in wrong”, “Franco Rinaldi’s intelligence is unmatched”, “that’s straight red”they pointed out to the now ex-candidate for Parlasur parliamentarian.

“People want to vote for someone like you.. It’s reality. This is how it is ”, Luna tried to justify herself, while she maintained that her comment had been “with respect” and without “chicanas” for Rinaldi, who have ostogenesis imperfectaa genetic condition also known as “glass bones”.

“But you want me to decorate it like it’s a poor guy? I am treating him with the respect he deserves”, concluded the leader of the Milei space.

Franco Rinaldi’s answer

”I strongly reject the statements of the user shrewdwho I understand is called Lucas Luna and is a candidate for Parlasur for Milei’s party,” the political scientist began by saying in his defense, through the same platform. “The tone of his words made me very sad. and his statements that I consider sincere, despite a certain sarcasm, are incorrect,” he said.

“The qualities or requirements to represent, legislate, manage and govern are independent of disability. Even more: the ability to inspire and mobilize the will of people by going to vote for you coexists perfectly with almost any type of disability,” she added.

“Contrary to the formulations of shrewdmany people do not vote for people like you, rather the opposite, many times the voter looks for someone in his candidate that has attributes or qualities that the voter may not have“, insisted the liberal influencer. In short, he remarked that this” goes by another route than that of disability or non-disability.

Finally, he recalled that the former president of the United States Franklin D. Roosvelt suffered from poliomyelitis and was elected four times, and closed: “Excuse me for the pedantry, I think i am good proof that a person with a disability can be tremendously eligible and eventually highly voted. Having said that, I am against any cancellation or censorship to the expression freedoom”.

Later, Luna himself turned to an extensive post on Twitter to apologize to the candidate for Buenos Aires legislator of the PRO and to confirm that he had signed and submitted his resignation as Parlasur’s seventeenth substitute.}

“Before anything I want to apologize to Franco Rinaldi for my statements in a space. Under no circumstances was it my goal neither make fun of him nor treat him as incapable if that was what was understood,” he said.

“Franco Rinaldi is one of the people more qualified to be a legislatorAnd so I have always said. I understand that I said something very lightly that I should have thought better of how to say it, I do not doubt Franco’s suitability to hold political office nor do I believe that a physical disability should be disabling“, he stated.

“In the framework of the talk, Franco’s transfer from the legislature to the executive was raised, I wanted to express something that some voters, due to prejudice or ignoranceI understand they look at it when choosing executive positions,” Luna closed.

