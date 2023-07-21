A miner offers $150,000 for information about the theft of 15 gold bars

the mining company Patagonia Gold announced that it will give a reward of 150 thousand dollars to anyone who provides information about the robbery he suffered in Santa Cruz in April. The episode, in which an armed group injured three employees, ended in the theft of a van containing 15 gold ingots.

The criminals, armed and hooded, robbed the headquarters of the company located in the town of The descent, about 70 kilometers from the city of Gobernador Gregores, in the province of Santa Cruz. Since then, the company has carried out investigations in collaboration with the San Julián Investigations Delegation, but the criminal gang is still on the run and there has been no progress.

The armed group stole a van that was storing 15 gold bars in April.

“Patagonia Gold SA offers as a reward, within the territory of the Argentine Republic, the amount in pesos equivalent to USD150,000 intended for that person/s who, without having intervened in the criminal acts, provide concrete and conducive data that allow the recovery of the 15 ore bars,” the company clarified in its statement.

“The reward will be effective within 10 days that all the bars are recovered and delivered to PGSA. In case of partial recovery of the bars, the reward will be proportional to the number of bars recovered as a result of the information provided. It is a condition of recognition of the reward that the information provided contains accurate, credible and verifiable data and that the finding of the bars is a direct or indirect consequence of the information thus provided”, they added.

They also offered a reward of $15,000 to those who can identify the thieves: “For the origin of this benefit, it will be necessary for the information provided to contribute to directly clarify the fact under investigation; to reveal the identity or whereabouts of the authors, co-authors, instigators or participants in these facts investigated; to provide sufficient data to allow significant progress in the judicial investigation; or to indicate the sources of financing, logistical support and concealers of the criminal act”, they detailed.

Finally, Patagonia Gold made a contact email available: “Those who have information can contact us by email by writing to [email protected], and they will be informed about the procedure to follow to provide the information. In order to be eligible for the reward, you must comply with the written guidelines that each information provider will receive,” they reported.

The millionaire robbery in Santa Cruz

The episode occurred on Sunday April 16 around 23 in the deposit located about 70 kilometers from the city of Gobernador Gregores, in the center of the Patagonian province. A group of people entered the place, attacked the workers and stole a van Toyota Hilux in which the ingots were stored of gold and fled.

The severity of the theft had a significant impact on Patagonia Gold, which had to temporarily suspend production and caused a 40% drop in their shares in the market, although that loss has been cut. The current price of gold estimates the value of the 15 bars at 985 thousand dollars (equivalent to approximately 275,800,000 Argentine pesos).

Patagonia Gold issued a statement after the attack from the city of Vancouver, Canada, in which it detailed that “the thieves accessed the site and escaped with the shipment containing approximately 500 ounces of gold equivalent, which represents approximately one month of production of the Lomada and Cap-Oeste Projects”, two of the areas operated by that company in Santa Cruz.

“No employee was fatally injured during the robbery, although three suffered minor injuries”, they added. “The theft has been reported to the appropriate Argentine officials and the company is working with the authorities to investigate the incident,” they said.

According to the medium The Southern Opinionthere was a history of robbery in the place, which dates back to July 2019. On that occasion, two security employees from the same mining site were responsible for the theft of a gold bar. It was a “bullion doré”, which weighed between 10 and 12 kilograms.

At that time, the Justice ordered searches in the rooms of two of the suspects and the ingot was found. in the room of one of the security employees. The worker who was sleeping in the room was arrested.

