A mining tragedy in Peru illustrates the country’s dismal safety record

More of two dozen workers died in a Peruvian gold mine this weekend, what reveals the risk workers face operating in one of the world‘s leading mining countries.

Between 2010 and 2021, more than 500 workers died in Perutwice as many deaths as in neighboring Chile, according to statistics orofficials of both countries. CChile and Peru are the two largest producers of world copper, respectively. Peru is the largest gold producer in South America.

At least 40 killed by landslides in Peru

Statistics do not include figures of informal mines in Peruwhere it is difficult to keep track of the death toll.

On Sunday the 7th, 27 mine workers died of suffocation in a fire that broke out inside a gold mine in the province of Arequipa. The Esperanza 1 mine is owned by the small producer Yanaquihua. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, the company reported on its website.

The Governor of Arequipa, Rohel Sanchez, he said the mine had all the necessary permits to operate.

The National Society of Mining, Petroleum and Energy, SNMPE, of Peru said that Yanaquihua is not a member of the organization.

