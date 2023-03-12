A motorist died this morning when the car in which he was traveling on the Rosario-Córdoba highway, at the height of the Santa Fe town of San Jerónimo Sur, overturned, reported police sources from the Criminal Investigation Agency.

The road accident occurred this Sunday morning at kilometer 322,900 of the Rosario-Córdoba highway, where a red Chevrolet Agile car overturned, whose driver was fired and lay next to the vehicle, in the central flowerbed, according to police officers. .

A SAMCO doctor, from the neighboring city of Roldán, confirmed the death of the man, a native of the city of San Lorenzo.

The prosecutor on duty ordered the police officers to carry out the rigorous measures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

