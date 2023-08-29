Home » A multinational company seeks to employ 400 people in the country
A multinational company seeks to employ 400 people in the country

A company dedicated to the industrial and construction sector, makes a call for university students in the areas of engineering, economic sciences and systems. It is the Techint group and the job offer extends to several provinces of the country and the objective is to cover 400 vacancies.

What are the conditions to apply?

The conditions to be able to apply are to have at least 50% of the subjects approved. In addition, the application period is until November 2.

Where to sign up to apply

To sign up for the offer you can do it through the company page, once the registration is completed an evaluation of each profile will be carried out.

For students who achieve selected are guaranteed days of 20 to 40 hours per week with the possibility of extending and renewing their employment relationship.

This initiative takes place within the framework of young professionals and summer educational practices, where companies seek to renew their work teams.

