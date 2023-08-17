A must-have for men! The world has changed with Montbell parasols.[Rintaro Hinotsu Blog]

hello everyone! I’m Rintaro Hinotsu!

It’s really hot these days.

In order to get through this summer when it seems like I’m going to lose my vocabulary, I’d like to introduce you to the special items I bought recently!

It’s a parasol! Men’s Nonno Web introduced various parasols, but I chose Montbell’s parasols.

The excellent thing about this parasol is that it not only cuts the ultraviolet rays from the sun, but also prevents the glare from the ground. Now, when you try using it, it’s another world! No more numbness from the sun, no more looking for shade in the city. Your own ultimate shade is born!

It’s a bit of an excuse, but if you take a picture with the parasol sticking in, your face will look flat, so I separate it from the photo shoot…lol

“Don’t burn your skin” is an annual challenge. In addition to sunscreen, I would like to wear sunglasses, and this year I would like to add a parasol!

Why don’t you all make your parasol debut!

